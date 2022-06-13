ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

‘How can I not get enraged?’ Russian director Serebrennikov on war, exile and his new opera

By Pjotr Sauer in Amsterdam
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02F4yz_0g8uaxml00

On a sunny Friday evening in Amsterdam, Kirill Serebrennikov was feeling some pre-premiere nerves as guests started to arrive at the Dutch National Opera.

“Of course it’s different. Everything is different when you do it in person,” the celebrated Russian stage and screen director said in an interview an hour before the first performance of Der Freischütz.

For Serebrennikov, one of Russia’s most prominent cultural figures whose stage work has been produced across Europe, it was the first time in more than four years he had been able to attend the premiere of an opera that he had directed.

Beginning in August 2017, Serebrennikov spent nearly two years under house arrest in Moscow and was later convicted of embezzling 133m rubles (about £1.7m) in a case that many have called politically motivated and part of a wider crackdown on artistic freedom. The high-profile court case resulted in a suspended sentence for the director in June 2020 and a one-and-a-half-year travel ban.

Despite initially being restricted to his flat, Serebrennikov continued to work, using his defence team to smuggle instructions to theatres abroad when, at first, he wasn’t allowed to use the internet and later overseeing rehearsals through his screen.

“That digital way of work was interesting at times. You sit somewhere far away, giving instructions to people on monitors, and they listen to you fearfully, without opposing too much,” Serebrennikov said, wearing lightly tinted sunglasses and a baseball cap. “In person, it’s more interesting but actually more difficult.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zamKV_0g8uaxml00
Serebrennikov has turned Der Freischütz into a satire of the harsh realities of the modern opera industry. Photograph: Bart Grietens/Dutch National Opera

But the director’s buzz about his upcoming opera quickly faded as his attention turned to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which passed the 100-day mark last week.

“Overall, of course, I’m in a very worried, gloomy mood,” he said.

Despite frequent run-ins with the authorities, the director never fled Russia. But after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, Serebrennikov decided to leave for Berlin at the end of March. He has since become a vocal critic of the war.

“How can I not get enraged over what happens when Ukrainians are dying because of the Russian bombs? When cities get wiped off the map? When civilians get killed?. How the hell can one not speak out. How? How can I call this murder a special military operation?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYrAi_0g8uaxml00
Serebrennikov looking out from a defendants’ cage during a hearing at Moscow’s Basmanny district court in August 2017. Photograph: Vasily Maximov/AFP/Getty Images

Mentally, he said, he had prepared himself for not going back any time soon. “I have proclaimed ‘fuck the war’ so many times now. We both know that is a criminal offence,” he said, referring to new draconian laws that have criminalised anti-war dissent.

His first work stop in Europe was Cannes, where he premiered Tchaikovsky’s Wife . The film focuses on Antonina Miliukova, the wife of Russia’s most famous composer, as she descends into delirium after realising her husband is gay, a mostly taboo subject in Russia.

Serebrennikov does not expect the film to be screened in Russia in the foreseeable future. “They, those in power, dislike everything about this film. The director is wrong, the way Tchaikovsky is portrayed is wrong,” he said.

Despite receiving a standing ovation in Cannes, not everyone was happy to see him invited to the festival, with some members of the Ukrainian film industry calling for a total boycott of Russian films.

Serebrennikov said he “understood” why people were demanding a boycott but disagreed with the idea. “Should we shoot ourselves in the leg out of solidarity? What is the benefit of that?

“Yes, now is not the time for pieces about Russian dolls, balalaikas, folk dancing. But there should always be space for clever, intricate, honest Russian culture and human stories. We don’t do any propaganda, anything praising the imperial ambitions of the government, all that shit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qQ7wy_0g8uaxml00
Photocall for Tchaikovsky’s Wife in Cannes in May. From left: Ilya Stewart, Odin Biron, Alena Mikhailova and Kirill Serebrennikov. Photograph: Earl Gibson III/Rex/Shutterstock

Serebrennikov said calls to boycott Dostoevsky, Chekhov and Tchaikovsky would only play into the Kremlin’s narrative, pointing to recent statements made by Putin, who has accused the west of “cancelling” Russian culture. But it was not just the director’s presence that raised some eyebrows in France. At one press conference in Cannes, Serebrennikov called for the lifting of western sanctions on Roman Abramovich, one of the investors behind his latest film.

Asked about his public defence of a man considered by many to be an enabler of Putin’s regime, Serebrennikov said he was merely repeating the words of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who in March asked the US president, Joe Biden, to hold off on imposing sanctions on the former Chelsea owner because the Ukrainians felt he might be useful in their talks with the Russians.

When pressed on the issue again, Serebrennikov said it would have been “dishonest” for him to stay quiet.

“It was important for me to speak out. Abramovich has helped Russian contemporary culture a lot. He literally helped Russian artists survive,” he said, revealing that the oligarch paid for the medical treatment of the Oscar-nominated director Andrey Zvyagintsev in Germany.

Zvyagintsev spent weeks in a medically induced coma last year after contracting coronavirus.

Serebrennikov’s staunch defence of Abramovich shows some of the ways in which the very rich and powerful have sought to navigate Putin’s Russia, becoming both patrons of critical art and financial backers of the Kremlin regime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdY5k_0g8uaxml00
Roman Abramovich attending talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul in late March. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

For years, Serebrennikov and his Gogol Center, a backwater theatre that he turned into Moscow’s most vibrant cultural institution, were also forced to turn to government financing to continue operating. But Serebrennikov swiftly rejects any suggestion he ever profited from or compromised with the authorities, pointing to the years of persecution he and the Gogol Center have faced.

“We didn’t receive grants, we received problems. We received criminal cases and investigations. We were on every single blacklist,” he said. “They have been wanting to shut down Gogol Center for years. With the war, I am worried they finally will. This war is a tragedy for Ukraine and a suicide for modern, open Russia.”

Seeing Serebrennikov rage about the war, it was easy to forget the director was in Amsterdam for the premiere of his version of Der Freischütz.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the avant garde director turned the classic German opera by Carl Maria von Weber into a daring satire of the harsh realities of the modern opera industry, featuring music by Tom Waits.

He admitted it was sometimes hard to focus on directing the opera as the war continued. “I was doing it somewhat heavy-heartedly because I can’t isolate myself from what is going on outside. But I hope it turned out to be a funny, entertaining piece,” he said, as he excused himself and departed backstage.

Three and a half hours later, Serebrennikov emerged at the curtain call to a thunderous standing ovation. It was clear that, in Amsterdam, his talents were still very much in demand.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Exhausted Russian fighters complain of conditions in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s east has brought it some battlefield success as its military has advanced slowly in fierce fighting in Donbas. But those gains have come at a high price for the Russian invasion force, with evidence that high-level casualties are growing and that some units may be approaching exhaustion as the war moves past its 100-day mark.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kirill Serebrennikov
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Andrey Zvyagintsev
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera House#Russian Culture#Ukraine#Dutch
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'underwent successful cancer surgery last week and is now recovering', opposition sources say in latest claim about the Russian leader's health

Vladimir Putin underwent 'successful' cancer surgery last week and is recovering, it has been claimed in just the latest rumour about the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old underwent an unknown procedure late Monday following advice from medicals that treatment was 'essential', according to Telegram channel General SVR which claims to be getting information from inside the Kremlin.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE: Evil Putin sends troops on HORRIFIC ‘hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials

VLADIMIR Putin has sent murderous Russian troops on missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. According to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War.
POLITICS
Slate

What Relatives of Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine Think About the “Special Military Operation”

MOSCOW—Russia has been fighting in Ukraine for more than 100 days, but the last time the government officially announced the number of casualties in the Russian army was in March, when 1,351 Russian troops had been killed. At the time, Ukrainian officials claimed the death toll among Russians was more than 15,000; now, they give a total of 30,000 military personnel killed. However, the figure can’t be independently verified.
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

318K+
Followers
78K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy