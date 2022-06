When asthmatics' respiratory tracts are exposed to dust mites, their immune response becomes less effective, which can lead to a weaker immune system. People who suffer from asthma associated with infection may therefore be more susceptible to secondary viral or bacterial infections. According to the researchers, the results suggest that asthmatics should avoid house dust mites and that patients who are also allergic to the mites should consider undergoing so-called hyposensitization. The study was recently published in Allergy.

