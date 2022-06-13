ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

City Council Meeting

All public meetings are held in the Council Chambers, 14000 City Center

Parks and Recreation Commission

The Parks and Recreation Commission meets every third Wednesday of the month at 7:00 p.m., except for the summer months when it is moved to Thursday, the day after the regularly scheduled meeting, due to the Concerts In The Park series. All public meetings are held in the Council Chambers, 14000 City Center Drive in Chino Hills, unless otherwise noted. Notices of public meetings and their agendas are posted near the front entrance of City Hall, and are available online at www.chinohills.org/Agendas or by clicking on the Download Agenda link.
Outdoor Watering Limited to Two Days Per Week - Know Your Watering Days!

The City's Stage III High Water Conservation Alert went into effect on June 1. Outdoor watering is now limited to TWO days per week based on residential street address:. Residential addresses ending in an even number may use water on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Residential addresses ending in an odd number...
