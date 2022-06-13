ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland says UK set to create new set of Brexit uncertainties

 5 days ago
DUBLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told his British counterpart Liz Truss on Monday that her plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol would create a whole new set of uncertainties and mark a low point in its approach to Brexit.

"Minister Coveney said publishing legislation that would breach the UK's commitments under international law is deeply damaging to relationships on these islands and between the U.K. and EU," Coveney's spokesman said in a statement after the ministers spoke by phone.

"Minister Coveney said it marks a particular low point in the UK's approach to Brexit... The UK's unilateral approach is not in the best interest of Northern Ireland. Far from fixing problems, this legislation will create a whole new set of uncertainties and damage."

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

