Block your exes on Instagram | Under the Covers with Danica Daniel

A woman on TikTok went viral after revealing the eight rules she expects her boyfriend to follow on Instagram. While the strict list had his pals calling her “a psycho bitch,” our host Danica Daniel agreed with many of them.

Rule number one: Block everyone on Instagram you’ve ever been romantic with, which Daniel says “actually kind of makes sense.” Find out which of the other seven rules she calls “iffy,” “extreme,” and questionaly sexist in this episode of “Under the Covers.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOQcMK9Nu30?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]