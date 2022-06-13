Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker, not to mention Donald Trump and Joe Biden

ATLANTA — During each of the January 6 Committee's three hearings, Georgia has played a role as evidence and testimony are presented to the public. On Thursday the committee focused on the pressure then-President Donald Trump put on Vice President Mike Pence in the weeks between the November 2020 presidential election and the vice president certifying the results during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday endorsed Mike Collins in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District runoff, a move that once again puts him at odds with former President Donald Trump while helping him settle the score against a former opponent. Kemp is the latest member of the...
Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
MACON, Ga. — An unsuccessful Republican candidate for Congress is suing a former opponent and Fox News, claiming the opponent got free "informercials." Wayne Johnson of Macon, who ran in last month's primary elections, filed a civil suit Thursday against Jeremy Hunt, Fox News, and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade.
ATLANTA — (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledged on Wednesday that he has a 10-year-old son whom he has not previously mentioned publicly, a disclosure that draws renewed attention to his previous outspoken calls for Black men to play an active role in the lives of their children.
Democrat Stacey Abrams says if she is elected governor of Georgia she would tackle gun violence and a rise in crime by reviving a bipartisan criminal justice reform effort championed by former Republican Gov. Nathan Deal. Abrams released a slate of public safety policy proposals Thursday, including a mention of...
ATLANTA - In the congressional primary runoff in Georgia’s 10th district, things have gotten ugly between two Republicans. Tuesday, Vernon Jones filed a complaint with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office over a tweet sent by opponent Mike Collins' campaign. "Although some use a rape whistle for protection against sexual...
More than 850,000 Georgians cast a ballot in person or returned an absentee ballot in the days and weeks before last month’s primary election. That was more than double the number who voted early in Georgia’s primary two years ago and totaled about 44% of all the votes cast.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Georgia using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
As we all know, consumers from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising in Georgia compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Georgians could receive a $500 stimulus check.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Contests for governor and the U.S. Senate are the marquee races in South Carolina’s primaries next week, but numerous candidates are also competing for seats in Congress and for the statewide roles of education superintendent, attorney general and agriculture commissioner. U.S. HOUSE U.S. Rep. Tom Rice faces a half-dozen Republican challengers […]
Grassroots groups have helped turn the once reliably red Georgia into a battleground over the course of the last two election cycles. Now, Democrats are hoping that they — and the multiracial coalition they assembled — can deliver another miracle in 2022. Groups like the voter registration group...
Eliza Ann Grier had initially wanted to become a teacher, but she grew to have an interest in the medical field. She later became the first African-American woman licensed to practice medicine in the state of Georgia. It took her almost six years to become a physician as she had to work while in school to pay for her school expenses.
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff’s office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding […]
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she needs extensive security “to stay alive” due to threats. Extensive security precautions have been taken to safeguard Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and her family following the high-profile racketeering indictment of rappers Young Thug, Gunna and alleged members of the Young Slime Life Gang (YSL).
Monday morning, Jeffrey Harper, one of three men charged with murder in the 2020 death of Vann Brown, was denied a motion requesting bond modification that would have allowed him to travel out of state to attend a fishing tournament in Alabama with his son. Harper was first arrested in...
