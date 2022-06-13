ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker, not to mention Donald Trump and Joe Biden

By Susan Page, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExclusive interview: Last year, Warnock’s Georgia victory...

wvli927.com

Comments / 1

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia again played role in Jan. 6 Committee investigation as lawmakers held third hearing

ATLANTA — During each of the January 6 Committee's three hearings, Georgia has played a role as evidence and testimony are presented to the public. On Thursday the committee focused on the pressure then-President Donald Trump put on Vice President Mike Pence in the weeks between the November 2020 presidential election and the vice president certifying the results during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.
GEORGIA STATE
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Radio

Herschel Walker reveals 2nd son he never mentioned publicly

ATLANTA — (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledged on Wednesday that he has a 10-year-old son whom he has not previously mentioned publicly, a disclosure that draws renewed attention to his previous outspoken calls for Black men to play an active role in the lives of their children.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Raphael
Person
Donald Trump
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia 10th congressional candidate files complaint over opponent's tweet

ATLANTA - In the congressional primary runoff in Georgia’s 10th district, things have gotten ugly between two Republicans. Tuesday, Vernon Jones filed a complaint with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office over a tweet sent by opponent Mike Collins' campaign. "Although some use a rape whistle for protection against sexual...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democrats#Senate
WBTW News13

South Carolina primary ballot filled with competitive races

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Contests for governor and the U.S. Senate are the marquee races in South Carolina’s primaries next week, but numerous candidates are also competing for seats in Congress and for the statewide roles of education superintendent, attorney general and agriculture commissioner. U.S. HOUSE U.S. Rep. Tom Rice faces a half-dozen Republican challengers […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Vox

How Democrats plan to win big in Georgia again

Grassroots groups have helped turn the once reliably red Georgia into a battleground over the course of the last two election cycles. Now, Democrats are hoping that they — and the multiracial coalition they assembled — can deliver another miracle in 2022. Groups like the voter registration group...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WSAV News 3

Judge: Georgia county can’t deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff’s office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding […]
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

Georgia DA Faces Death Threats Over Election Probe And Young Thug Indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she needs extensive security “to stay alive” due to threats. Extensive security precautions have been taken to safeguard Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and her family following the high-profile racketeering indictment of rappers Young Thug, Gunna and alleged members of the Young Slime Life Gang (YSL).
FULTON COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Harper denied bond modification to leave state

Monday morning, Jeffrey Harper, one of three men charged with murder in the 2020 death of Vann Brown, was denied a motion requesting bond modification that would have allowed him to travel out of state to attend a fishing tournament in Alabama with his son. Harper was first arrested in...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy