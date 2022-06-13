Heat Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 00:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Henderson; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Henderson, central Warren, south central Des Moines and eastern Lee Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1245 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Monmouth, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Henderson, central Warren, south central Des Moines and eastern Lee Counties, including the following locations... Lone Tree, Ormonde, Lomax, Carthage Lake, Gerlaw, Ponemah, Shokokon, Media, Larchland and Heapsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

HENDERSON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO