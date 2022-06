Naoya Inoue needs no reminder that his gifts inside the ring would be wasted without someone – like Nonito Donaire – on whom he can test them. The idea that a boxer’s talents are only valuable insofar as he can showcase them against the best opposition in the sport was not lost on the 29-year-old Japanese champion. The hard hitting bantamweight collected his third belt in the division with a demolition job of future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire in their highly anticipated 12-round, 118-pound rematch last week at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO