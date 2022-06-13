ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Police looking for missing teen

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Michael Mccaul, 15. He was last seen by his family on Thursday.

Michael Mccaul, 15, of Pittsfield. (Photo: Pittsfield Police Department)

Mccaul is believed to be hiding out in the Pittsfield area, according to police. If you have any information on Mccaul’s whereabouts, you are asked to give the Pittsfield Police Department a call at (413) 448-9700, extension 0.

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

