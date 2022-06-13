Pittsfield Police looking for missing teen
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Michael Mccaul, 15. He was last seen by his family on Thursday.VT man allegedly uses drug, violates court order
Mccaul is believed to be hiding out in the Pittsfield area, according to police. If you have any information on Mccaul’s whereabouts, you are asked to give the Pittsfield Police Department a call at (413) 448-9700, extension 0.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0