ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sterling hits 2-year low as GDP dips, post-Brexit tensions rise

By Julien Ponthus
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQdfD_0g8uQF6D00

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling fell to its lowest in two years against a rising dollar on Monday, coming under pressure from data showing Britain’s economy unexpectedly shrunk in April and tensions with the European Union over post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland.

UK gross domestic product contracted by 0.3% after inching down by 0.1% in March, the first back-to-back declines since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in March and April of 2020.

Britain’s growth is already expected to be among the weakest for rich countries in 2023, and there is uncertainty over how fast the Bank of England can raise interest rates to tame inflation without further hurting the economy.

“April’s soft GDP figures may quell the appetite of some members to vote for a more aggressive 50bp hike”, Investec chief economist Philip Shaw said in a note commenting on the GDP data.

Overall, the central bank is broadly expected to raise interest rates for the fifth time since December on Thursday by another quarter percentage point in a bid to restrain inflation, which it forecast will exceed 10% in the final quarter of the year.

The pound dropped 1.4% to $1.2146, its lowest level since May 2020.

The currency already suffered two straight weeks of losses as strong U.S. inflation data boosted the U.S. currency and expectations of monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Illustrating the pressure building up across global foreign exchange markets, the safe-haven dollar traded close to two-decade highs against major currencies on Monday amid a sell-off in global stock markets and government bonds.

Adding to the pressure on the pound, the British government was due to present legislation to unilaterally scrap some of the rules that govern post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, a move which is likely to inflame a simmering argument with the European Union.

“It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that we’re heading towards a major clash with the EU that raises the risk of trade war,” said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, adding that risks were clearly on the downside for the pound.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that triggering a trade war in response to the new legislation on Northern Ireland trade would be over-reacting but currency analysts warned about negative repercussions for sterling.

“There is the potential for a long-lasting impact on GBP from the current issue”, wrote Jane Foley, a strategist at Rabobank, adding “any breach of international law could sour investor sentiment even further”.

Against the euro, sterling was down 0.5% at 85.88 pence after briefly touching its lowest level since May 12 against the common currency.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Great Britain#Uk#The European Union#The Bank Of England#Investec#The U S Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Northern Ireland
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy