Man hurt after ‘rolling gun battle’ outside of Broad Ripple bar, says IMPD

By Izzy Karpinski
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — One man was taken to the hospital overnight after what police are describing as a “rolling gun battle” in a busy area of Broad Ripple.

IMPD officers were called to the area of Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue just before 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired and a large fight in front of the LAVA Lounge.

“We know the suspects fled the scene and at this time it appears there was a rolling gun battle or multiple shots were fired as the suspects left,” said IMPD Nightwatch Capt. Mike Leepper.

Police say one of the people believed to be involved in the shooting was in a car crash while leaving the scene.

Teenager arrested for overnight party shooting that left 5 injured

The adult male was taken to a hospital for his injuries, but it’s unclear if he was hurt from the crash, the shooting, or a combination of both.

Police say the crash happened just south of the original shots fired location at Guilford and Broad Ripple.

At this time, police are still determining how many people were involved and what happened in the moments before shots were exchanged.

One Broad Ripple resident we spoke to on Monday morning says gun violence so close to home is unnerving.

“It’s kinda like it doesn’t matter where you are right now, because you never what’s going to happen when it comes to guns. So that makes me nervous, but this is my neighborhood, so I am going to be here,” said Jen Shoup.

“We do ask that if anyone saw this or has any information related to it that they contact Crime Stoppers or the IMPD Aggregated Assault Unit,” said Leepper.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Billy Joe Jim bob
4d ago

That can't be true.. It's not legal to discharge a firearm in the city limits.. It's not legal to shoot someone when it's not self-defense.. If they were felons it's not legal for them to possess a firearm.. Who could be breaking all these laws???

3
Robert Abdullah Quali
5d ago

just been several shootings in broad ripple I think bars and clubs on a Sunday should have a curfew of 12:00

4
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX59

FOX59

