Baldwin County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Glascock;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Chattooga; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Gordon; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Jackson; Lumpkin; Madison; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 385 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA CHATTOOGA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER GORDON HABERSHAM HALL HART JACKSON LUMPKIN MADISON MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WALKER WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 109 in the afternoon. Not much relief at night as low temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenville; Greenwood; Kershaw; Lancaster; Laurens; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Oconee; Pickens; Richland; Saluda; Spartanburg; Sumter; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 377 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ABBEVILLE ANDERSON CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENVILLE GREENWOOD KERSHAW LANCASTER LAURENS LEE LEXINGTON MCCORMICK NEWBERRY OCONEE PICKENS RICHLAND SALUDA SPARTANBURG SUMTER UNION YORK
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brooks; Lanier; Lowndes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lanier, Lowndes and Brooks Counties through 900 AM EDT At 825 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Stephen Foster State Park to near Pavo. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Park, Quitman, Valdosta, Hahira, Pavo, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Dasher, Morven, Barwick, Grooverville, Barretts, Nankin, Empress, Clyattville, Brooks Co A/p, I-75 At Exit 11, Dixie and Naylor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coweta, Fayette, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coweta; Fayette; Meriwether; Pike; Spalding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR WESTERN SPALDING...SOUTHERN FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MERIWETHER NORTHERN PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN COWETA COUNTIES At 759 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Zetella, or 7 miles west of Griffin, moving west at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Griffin, Zebulon, Peachtree City, Senoia, Brooks, Williamson, Sharpsburg, Turin, Haralson, Woolsey, Highland Mills, Starrs Mill, Experiment, Birdie, Vaughn, Hollonville, Inman, Alvaton, Rover and Digbey. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COWETA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southwestern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Headland, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Midland City, Kinsey, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Hollis Dairy Road, Kirkland Crossroads, Mabson, Ewell, Headland Municipal A/P, Sylvan Grove, Blackwood, Bagwells Crossroads and Kelly Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jasper, Jones, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Jasper; Jones; Monroe The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Monroe County in central Georgia Northern Jones County in central Georgia Southeastern Jasper County in central Georgia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Round Oak, or 9 miles northwest of Gray, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Forsyth, Bradley, Bolingbroke, Wayside, Hillsboro, Dames Ferry, Berner, Round Oak, Juliette, Plant Scherer and Jarrell Plantation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chambers, Lee, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chambers; Lee; Russell The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lee County in east central Alabama Southeastern Chambers County in east central Alabama Northern Russell County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 618 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from River View to Columbus, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Auburn, Phenix City, Opelika, Valley, Smiths, Smiths Station, Cusseta, Beulah, Beans Mill, River View, Beauregard, Sturkie, Bleecker, Chambers County Lake, Fairfax, Ladonia, Oak Bowery, Griffen Mill, Huguley and Bibb City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Madison County in north central Alabama * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 445 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Redstone Arsenal, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, University Of Alabama In Huntsville and Farley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, AL

