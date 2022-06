“It will get developed. You can count on that,” resident and business owner Rick Quill declared as he stormed out of Lewes council chambers June 13. Mayor and city council had just voted 4-1 to decline an offer to purchase a plot of land co-owned by Quill, despite what seemed to be support from the public. Council’s concerns included: An idea without an approved plan for development, a price tag that would consume half of the city’s rainy day fund, and a deadline of June 27 to vote on approval of the purchase with June 30 as the date to finalize the Realtor agreement.

