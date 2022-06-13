EXTREME HEAT ALERT: Dangerously High Temperatures Forecast for KY and IN

Because there was precedent, reports of an alligator seen at Mike Miller Park in Marshall County were taken seriously and an advisory was issued. But folks around the Commonwealth can be forgiven if they were nonetheless skeptical; we just don't have alligators here. It's too cold in Kentucky in the winter for gators to survive. The previous incidents in which the giant reptiles were reported being seen were likely flukes and probably happened because they were being illegally kept as pets. That was certainly the case in 2021 when two alligators were confiscated from a Paducah home.

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO