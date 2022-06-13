ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China sees Pacific islands as 'equals', US sees a 'backyard', claims Beijing's former envoy

By Brad Lendon
CNN
 4 days ago
China's former ambassador to the United States claims Western countries are treating the South Pacific like their "backyard" in a throwback to the colonial era, while Beijing sees the small island nations as...

Lejeune Luciano
4d ago

Let 's look at the facts(Not alternative one) In the last 250 years China have never invaded any country on earth. Other power have done so to the detriment of millions .Western hypocrisy at his best.

Shadow69
4d ago

Seems to me that China is trying to divert their attention on small patches in the Pacific than their own colossal issues at home, such as human rights violations

TheDailyBeast

China Launches Futuristic Aircraft Carrier Fujian Designed to Rival U.S. Warships

In a move that will have some Western admirals feeling a little seasick, China launched its brand new aircraft carrier near Shanghai on Friday. The vessel Fujian is considered a major breakthrough for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s range and power, with its capabilities expected to rival those of the most advanced carriers in the West. “This is an important milestone for China’s military-industrial complex,” Ridzwan Rahmat, an analyst at defense intelligence company Jane’s, told the Associated Press. “This ability to construct a very complex warship from the ground up will inevitably result in various spinoffs and benefits for the Chinese shipbuilding industry.” Chinese state media said the Fujian has a fully loaded displacement on 80,000 tons—but U.S. analysts say it’s actually closer to 100,000, similar to American carriers. The warship is also uses an electromagnetic catapult launch system like one first designed by the U.S. Navy.
CHINA
