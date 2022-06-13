ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brittney Griner’s sister pleads for Russia to ignore politics and free her

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcc9E_0g8uN2FI00

The family of Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Brittney Griner has asked president Joe Biden to do "whatever necessary" to get her released from detainment in Russia .

The two-time Olympic medalist was detained in Russia in February on allegations that she was bringing marijuana through a Moscow-area airport. The Phoenix Mercury player competed in European leagues during the WNBA offseason, with that being the reason for her travel to Russia.

"My sister has been wrongfully detained in Russia for over 100 days now," the player's sister Shekera Griner said in an emotional video.

"To many of you, Brittney is affectionately known as BG, the WNBA star, the gold-medalist. To us, she is a daughter, she is a sister, she is an aunt, she is a cousin, she's a niece, she is a wife," she added.

In May, the 31-year-old athlete's detention was extended another month until the middle of June. She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail if convicted on drug smuggling charges.

"For 100 days I have not seen my Brit. It's been totally gut-wrenching for myself and my family — her mom and dad, my siblings, myself," the sister said.

"I don't wish this for anyone."

Ms Griner asked president Joe Biden and the entire administration to do whatever necessary to bring the basketball star back home “safely and quickly”.

Earlier, Cherelle Griner, the player’s wife had also asked the Biden administration for help.

On Saturday, Penny Taylor used her induction into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame to call for the release of her former Phoenix Mercury teammate. “BG is our family. She’s yours, too. The entire global sport community needs to come together to insist that she be a priority,” Ms Taylor said.

Earlier this month, NBA icon LeBron James issued a public call on Twitter demanding president Biden to more actively work toward securing the athlete’s release.

“As a decorated Olympian and member of an elite global sport community, BG’s detention must be resolved out of respect for the sanctity of all sport and for all Americans traveling internationally,” Mr James wrote on behalf of his company, Uninterrupted.

“It is imperative that the U.S. Government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home.”

Mr James also shared a Change.org petition for his followers to sign titled “Secure Brittney Griner’s Swift and Safe Return to the US.”

Comments / 96

whocarez
4d ago

why don't they understand what a crime is it's only political because the media smelled a possible racist story until the heard why she was arrested

Reply(5)
25
AP_001782.5dd9806587564c858e0e2d96bbe20e49.1416
4d ago

She is not a political pawn. A vast majority of Americans never heard of her before her arrest. Why would Russia select a relatively unknown black lesbian basketball player that hates America and use her as a political pawn.

Reply(14)
21
Galelyn
4d ago

Tell her sister to go there and get her! We have other Americans that have been in Russia’s prison longer then him! Let that burly man fend for himself! If it was a setup by the Russians, then he has nothing to worry about! Just imagine how he is kneeling 🧎 in Russia’s concentration camp when they play their anthem!

Reply(3)
15
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James sends warning to rest of NBA about Anthony Davis amid criticism

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their worst seasons in years, finishing 16 games below .500 and missing out on the postseason and Play-In Tournament. While LeBron James showed out in a big way, his running mate, Anthony Davis, once again struggled to stay healthy. That has resulted in tons of criticism, […] The post Lakers star LeBron James sends warning to rest of NBA about Anthony Davis amid criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Penny Taylor
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Phoenix Mercury#European
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Controversial Shirt

Rory McIlroy was rocking an interesting shirt during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday. Most golfers usually just wear casual shirts for these tournaments, but McIlroy wore one that Nike may not be too proud of. Golf fans had some funny reactions to McIlroy's shirt as he...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Brittney Griner: Russia extends WNBA star's detention again

US basketball star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia has been extended again, Russian state media report. The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player will remain in detention until at least 2 July, reports Tass. The Phoenix Mercury star was detained on 17 February at a Moscow-area airport after cannabis oil...
BASKETBALL
ESPN

WNBA legend Sue Bird retiring after this season: 'I'm gonna miss it'

WNBA legend Sue Bird, the league's all-time assists leader, announced Thursday that she will retire at the end of the 2022 season. "I've decided this will be my final year," Bird, 41, posted on social media. "I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first."
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Adam Silver to miss Game 6 of NBA Finals due to health and safety protocols

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will miss Game 6 of the NBA Finals due to the league's health and safety protocols after previously missing Game 5. The league has not said whether or not Silver himself has tested positive for COVID-19 or if he was a close contact of someone who had. When ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reached out to Silver for comment, he simply replied "lousy timing."
NBA
The Independent

The Independent

699K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy