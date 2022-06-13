Squid Game: Netflix officially announces season two with note from director

Netflix on Sunday (12 June) officially confirmed that Squid Game will return for a second season following its phenomenal success.

The streaming service shared a short 10-second teaser on social media to announce the news, featuring the creepy “red light, green light” doll from series one.

A message from Hwang Dong-Hyuk, the writer, director, producer and creator of Squid Game, was also shared as part of the announcement, thanking fans for “watching and loving” the show.

He also confirmed that a host of characters are returning, including Gi-hun and The Front Man.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.