ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Rwanda scheme: George Eustice says deporting migrants is ‘right thing to do’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zybLd_0g8uMvIr00

George Eustice has maintained that the government ’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda is the “right thing to do”.

The environment secretary spoke on Monday morning (13 June), ahead of the first deportation flight which is expected to take off Tuesday.

“It’s something the government and oppositions have talked about as a potential solution for a very long time, going back some 20 years,” Mr Eustice said.

“We think it is the right thing to do in order to try to address this problem of people putting their lives at risk.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brutal image of Haitian refugee being chased by mounted border agent minted on memorial coin

The infamous image of a Haitian refugee being chased by a mounted border agent has been reportedly minted on an unofficial memorial coin and is being circulated among patrol officers as a warning to migrants.The memorabilia, believed to have been minted unofficially, showed the controversial image of the Haitian refugee being held with his T-shirt by a guard sitting on a horse as he tried to run away. The officer was also seen using his reins as a whip. The incident sparked a huge backlash, leading to president Joe Biden asking for accountability from the officer in question. An...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Backlash grows to India’s plan to introduce US-style ‘tours of duty’ for military service

Violent protests broke out in major Indian cities on Thursday, two days after the government announced a major overhaul to the recruitment process in the Indian armed forces.Hundreds of young aspirants set train coaches on fire, blocked railway tracks and roads, and clashed with security forces as they raised slogans against the new US army-style short-term recruitment plan that they say will leave them unemployed.The government of India on Tuesday unveiled the “Agnipath” or “Path of Fire” programme, which will induct aspirants for a short-term four-year contract into three services – navy, airforce and army. On completion of this...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Priti Patel: ‘Scandalous’ decision to ground flight was politically motivated

The “absolutely scandalous” European court decision which effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was politically motivated, according to the Home Secretary.Judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday granted an injunction that resulted in a chartered aircraft to Kigali being unable to depart Wiltshire.“You’ve got to look at the motivation,” Priti Patel told The Daily Telegraph.“How and why did they make that decision? Was it politically motivated? I’m of the view that it is, absolutely.“The opaque way this court has operated is absolutely scandalous. That needs to be questioned.“We don’t know who...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv ignores Russian ultimatum to surrender key Donbas city

Ukraine ignored a Russian ultimatum to surrender the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk today.Russia told Ukrainian forces sheltering in a chemical plant in the ruined Donbas city to stop “senseless resistance and lay down arms” from Wednesday morning, pressing its advantage in the battle for control of eastern Ukraine.Ukraine said more than 500 civilians, including 40 children, remained alongside soldiers inside the Azot chemical works as the Russian bombardment of the surrounding city continued. Officials made no reference to the Russian ultimatum in remarks to the press on Wednesday.Moscow had said it would let civilians evacuate the plant on Wednesday...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Eustice
The Independent

Putin accuses West of trying to crush Russia with ‘stupid’ sanctions in economic ‘blitzkrieg’

Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to crush Russia with “stupid” sanctions and said they had undertaken an economic “blitzkrieg” against the country.In a robust speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum he reaffirmed his commitment to the conflict with Ukraine and said the aim of the war was to defend “our” people in the Donbas region of the country.Putin said the Russian soldiers in the Donbas - that has been the scene for the most fearsome battles in recent months- were also fighting to defend Russia’s own “rights to secure development”.“The West has fundamentally refused...
POLITICS
The Independent

German far-right elects new leaders after co-chair quits

The far-right Alternative for Germany on Saturday elected two prominent figures to lead the party for the next two years, after one of its co-chairs quit in January saying it had become too radical.Delegates voted for Alternative for Germany's remaining co-chair, Tino Chrupalla, to head the party together with parliamentary caucus leader Alice Weidel.The vote became necessary after European lawmaker Joerg Meuthen stepped down from the leadership in January, warning that the party risked being driven into “total isolation and ever further toward the political edge” with its current course.Meuthen was the party's third leader to quit since Alternative...
EUROPE
The Independent

Home Office begins 12-month trial electronically tagging Channel migrants

Some people arriving in the UK via small boats or the back of lorries will be electronically tagged as part of a Home Office trial programme.The department said the 12-month pilot, which began on Wednesday, will test whether electronic monitoring is an effective way to give immigration bail to those who arrive in the country using “unnecessary and dangerous” routes.It comes after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday granted an injunction that resulted in a chartered aircraft to Kigali being unable to depart Wiltshire.Home Secretary Priti Patel accused the ECHR of being politically motivated in its “absolutely...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Emotional mother-in-law says she no longer has to ‘carry’ late veteran ‘on shoulders’ as burn pits bill passes

The mother-in-law of a veteran who died because of toxic exposure has said she no longer needs to “carry” him “on her shoulders” after the Senate finally passed a landmark burn pits bill.Susan Zeier, mother-in-law of the late Sgt First Class Heath Robinson, spoke out at an emotional press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday, moments after the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act sailed through the Senate with a vote of 84 to 14.Choking back tears, Ms Zeier revealed she has been wearing her son-in-law’s army jacket for the last four years as she and other veteran advocates...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Deportation
The Independent

Pressure on Priti Patel over inquiry into resignation of London police chief

A Labour MP has written to Priti Patel to demand the removal of the person she selected to lead an inquiry set up to investigate London mayor Sadiq Khan’s handling of the resignation of Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick.Streatham MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy claimed that Sir Thomas Winsor was not a fit person to run the inquiry because he had “a history of taking positions which are politically in favour of the government”.She pointed to Sir Thomas’ 2012 review of police officer and staff pay as chief inspector of constabulary, which she said was “widely criticised as a vehicle to pursue...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cost of living UK - live: Protesters demand Boris Johnson give workers ‘better deal’

Boris Johnson says Britain will get through the cost-of-living crisis and “come through on the other side strongly” - as thousands of people gathered to start marching to call for action over spiralling price rises.The TUC, which organised the event, says workers have lost almost £20,000 since 2008 because pay has not kept pace with inflation.Banners reading “Nurses not nukes” and “Cost of Tories crisis” were seen.At RAF Brize Norton after visiting Kyiv, Mr Johnson said: “I sympathise very much with everybody who is facing pressures caused by the cost of living. We will get through it. We will come through the other side strongly.”The prime minister denied that a £21 billion package from Chancellor Rishi Sunak would add to inflationary pressures.Meanwhile, home secretary Priti Patel said the “absolutely scandalous” European court decision that effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda was politically motivated.Mr Johnson said the government would press ahead with its Rwanda plan, and defended Home Office plans to electronically tag some asylum-seekers arriving in the UK.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson breaks promise to deliver 100 million Covid vaccines to poor countries

The government has broken its promise to deliver 100 million surplus Covid vaccines to poor countries, after sharply cutting international aid spending.At a G7 meeting in June last year, Boris Johnson pledged to send the vaccines to developing countries within a year to help close the global vaccine gap and "vaccinate the world".But a year later the government has delivered barely a third of the number of promised jabs, with just 36.5 million deployed as of the end of May – a deficit of 63.5 million doses.Figures published by the government also show that ministers have effectively charged developing countries...
WORLD
The Independent

US condemns ‘offensive comments’ made by Indian ruling party officials on Prophet Muhammad

The US has joined several Islamic countries in condemning derogatory remarks made against the Prophet Muhammad by two members of India’s ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).“Well, this is something that we’ve condemned. We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments,” state department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.Thousands of Muslims across the country have taken to the streets to protest the incendiary remarks made about the Prophet by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and media chief Naveen Jindal. Both have since been removed from their...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Boris Johnson says Eurovision 2023 ‘can and should’ be held in Ukraine

As organisers begin discussing whether Eurovision 2023 will happen in the UK, Boris Johnson has insisted that Ukraine ‘can and should’ play host. “I know we had a fantastic entry, I know we came second and I’d love it to be in this country. They won and they deserve to have it,” the prime minister told reporters after returning from Kyiv.“I believe Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city would be a fantastic place to have it.”Kalush Orchestra won the competition last month, with the UK’s Sam Ryder in second.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Lord Geidt must be replaced ‘to avoid damaging questions’ - liveWho is stupid enough to be Boris Johnson’s next ethics adviser?
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson defends 'draconian' plan to electronically tag refugees

Boris Johnson has defended “draconian” Home Office plans to electronically tag asylum seekers arriving in Britian across the Channel on small boats or lorries.Despite campaginers warning it will see people who have fled conflict treated as “criminals”, the prime minister said it is essential that people could not simply "vanish" after arriving in the UK.Mr Johnson also insisted the government would press ahead with its contentious policy of deporting some aslyum seekers to Rwanda after ministers were forced to abandon an inaugral flight on Tuesday evening due to a last minute legal case.The Home Office says the 12 month...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder who refused to certify election results sentenced for joining Capitol riot

A county official in New Mexico whose refusal to certify recent election results relies on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has been sentenced for his role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – was sentenced on 17 June to 14 days in jail, including time already served, and was fined $3,000 with one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.He was convicted earlier this year on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area but was acquitted of disorderly conduct. Video footage during...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

No 10’s new cost of living tsar urges business to help with crisis facing families

Thouands of people are set to join a mass demonstration in London urging Boris Johnson’s government to do more in the cost-of-living crisis and provide a “better deal” for workers.The Trade Union Congress, which is organising the event on Saturday, said workers are suffering the “longest and harshest” squeeze on their earnings in modern history.Frances O’Grady, the head of the TUC, said millions had been left “without a safety net as bills and prices skyrocket” , with the Bank of England forecasting that inflation could reach 11 per cent in the autumn.Her remarks came as Simon Clarke, the chief secretary...
BUSINESS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How did Russia-Ukraine war trigger a food crisis?

Russianhostilities in Ukraine are preventing grain from leaving the “breadbasket of the world" and making food more expensive across the globe, threatening to worsen shortages, hunger and political instability in developing countries. Together, Russia and Ukraine export nearly a third of the world’s wheat and barley, more than 70% of its sunflower oil and are big suppliers of corn. Russia is the top global fertilizer producer. World food prices were already climbing, and the war made things worse, preventing some 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain from getting to the Middle East, North Africa and parts of Asia. Weeks...
WORLD
The Independent

Thousands to march in London demanding ‘better deal’ for workers in cost of living crisis

Thousands of people are set to join a mass demonstration in London urging Boris Johnson’s government do do more in the cost of living crisis and provide a better deal for workers.The Trade Union Congress, which is organising the event on Saturday, said workers are suffering the “longest and hardest” squeeze on their earnings in modern history. Frances O’Grady, the head of the TUC, said millions had been left “without a safety net as bills and prices skyrocket”, with the Bank of England forecasting that inflation could reach 11 per cent in the autumn.Her remarks came as Simon Clarke, the...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Four-day week ‘may work well’ for some firms, Government admits as pilot starts

Government officials have accepted a four-day week "may work" for some businesses, as the world's largest trial of shorter working hours kicks off in the UK.The Independent understands that officials from the department for business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS) are keeping a close eye on the pilot programme and have already met the study's organisers to find out more.A group of civil servants from BEIS discussed the design of the project and how the policy of cutting working hours with no loss of pay would work in practice.But the government has said it has "no plans" to introduce a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Julian Assange ‘certain’ to die in US custody if extradited, wife warns of his deteriorating health

Julian Assange is “certain” to die in US custody if he is extradited to America, his wife has claimed, warning that the WikiLeaks founder’s health is deteriorating.On the day the British government announced it was ordering the extradition of the 50-year-old to face charges of spying and trying to gain access to a Pentagon computer, his wife Stella Moris told The Independent she feared deeply for his well-being.She said the fight to prevent his transfer from London to Washington DC would continue – Mr Assange has 14 days to appeal – but said she worried as to the strain...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

700K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy