Salisbury, NH — The New Hampshire State Police Troop D was notified of a vehicle that had gone off the road in the area of 273 Old Turnpike Road at around 2 am. The two individuals who were in the car fled the scene and broke into a nearby Post Office. Police secured the area around the police, and the two individuals were taken into custody.

