ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Man demands that his partner pay for her own flight or get a different plane

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

A woman has sparked a debate after she was left stunned when her boyfriend invited her on a trip but refused to pay for her travel.

In a post on Reddit ’s Am I The A**hole forum, the woman explained that her boyfriend’s brother was having a party in another state and had invited the two of them.

When enquiring about flights, the woman’s boyfriend of three years told her that his boss was paying for his flight on an expensive airline, meaning his own travel was free.

The woman continued, explaining: “When I asked about me he said that I could catch that flight too. That flight is $300 as opposed to $112 on a cheaper airline.

“My boyfriend made it clear that he would not fly with me on the cheaper airline or help contribute to the extra $190 so that we could fly together.”

“Instead he expects me to choose - pay the extra money myself or fly alone and find my own way to his brother's house in a city I am not familiar.”

She went on to explain that her boyfriend earns around three times as much as her and also recently won $5,000, yet was still refusing to pay the difference so they could travel together.

Reiterating that she doesn’t expect her boyfriend to pay for the entire flight, she explained that she was hurt by the fact he wouldn’t offer to make any allowance for her to be able to attend the party.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She wrote: “I was excited to go and can justify $112 but for $300 it seems excessive to pay an extra $190 while my boyfriend travels for free.

“I do not expect him to pay for my flight or the entire $190, maybe just $90 to help me out. I have never expected or even accepted my boyfriend paying for anything for me ever so this is not a common occurrence.

“I know I could just not go but I’m hurt at the fact that he wouldn’t make the sacrifice for me when I know I would do that if the roles were reversed. I don’t know if it is unrealistic to expect the same from him so that I do not have to travel alone.”

The woman asked other Redditors for their perspective on whether she had the right to be upset or not.

One person reasoned that “You can ask for his financial help, he can say no” but also admitted that it was a bit of a jerk move from the boyfriend.

Another person wrote: “NTA [not the a**hole]. You are his guest for the party, at a minimum, he should pick you up at the airport.

“I don't know what previous arrangements you had about paying for things, but if the income difference is 3x, it is a clear sign he doesn't value your company.”

Someone else commented: “Personally I would just stay home. Use the money you would have spent on a plane tickets for a spa day.”

Another Reddit user replied: “Honestly, it's a loss for you either way. You pay more and go or you pay less and still struggle to find your way to the venue.

“Either way your bf will go at his convenience, not yours. I highly suggest you don't go.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman ‘humiliated’ at airport after being told to remove her jacket by security

A woman has said she was “humiliated” by security staff at Sydney airport after they forced her to remove her jacket.Louise Milligan, a journalist for ABC, shared details of her experience on social media, calling it “creepy”, “uncomfortable” and “embarassing”.Ms Milligan claims she was wearing a flimsy camisole top underneath her fitted blazer, which she was told to take off.“I’m @SydneyAirport and at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had little camisole underneath),” she tweeted. I’m @SydneyAirport & at new full-body security screening was made to take off fitted business jacket (only had...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Tickets#Spa
Gillian Sisley

Dad of 3 Decides He 'Doesn't Want to be a Father Anymore'

Are stepparents responsible for funding their stepchildren’s lives?. Integrating into a new family as a step-parent can be an incredibly tricky process. This can be especially difficult if the children are not in support of the new step-parent joining their life, and rebel at the idea.
Indy100

Yvette Cooper says Priti Patel only cares about 'picking fights and finding someone else to blame'

Yvette Cooper has slammed Priti Patel over the government's controversial Rwanda policy, claiming the minister only cares about "picking fights and finding someone else to blame".Speaking after the ECHR blocked the first flight to Rwanda on Tuesday evening, the shadow home secretary ripped into Patel and called the plan "unworkable and ethical".She said: "If she was serious about tackling illegal economic migration or cutting the bills for people in hotels she would be speeding up home office decision making so refugees can get support and those who aren't can be returned home."Instead her decisions have totally collapsed from 28,000 a...
WORLD
Indy100

Domino’s Pizza delivery driver sparks tipping debate following viral TikTok reaction

A Domino’s Pizza worker has gone viral on TikTok after a customer did not tip him after delivering their pizza in the rain.The employee, referred to only as Malik, appears frustrated and shouts at colleagues in the clip, which has more than 1.6 million views on the app.After the person behind the camera tells him to “calm down”, Malik responds: “I don’t want to work here anymore! Five minutes! Five minutes out there in the rain, and no tip? No tip?”He then proceeds to knock over stacks of pizza boxes on his left, sending several of the cardboard containers...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Indy100

Employee goes viral after quitting their job with just three words

When quitting a job, there are unwritten rules people tend to follow. Perhaps you leave a handover or thank the company for the experience and skills you may have picked up along the way – especially if looking for a positive reference to move forward with.One man, however, kept his departure short and sweet, clear and precise. And technically, he didn't do anything wrong. In a viral tweet that's garnered thousands of likes and responses, one user shared their unique resignation letter consisting of three words: "Bye, bye Sir." Twitter users flocked to the post, with some saying they found...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Indy100

Chinese takeaway goes viral for savage responses to customers

The owner of a Chinese takeaway has become an internet icon for her fiery responses to disgruntled customers.Alice Cheung, the boss of Oriental Express restaurant in Pudsey, West Yorkshire has garnered 149 reviews on Just Eat – and she’s made a point of personally replying to every negative one.While most customers award the eatery five or six stars, Cheung refuses to pander to the complaints of some of the “sillier” reviews, she told Leeds Live.So when one woman complained that the food was “terrible”, she was having none of it.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“You ordered a...
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Here's why eating lunch at your desk in France is banned

We've probably all scranned a sandwich at our desks when work has been busy, but in France that is not allowed.The French labor code passed in 1894 prohibits workers from eating lunch in the workplace - here's why.Food-culture historian Martin Bruegel argues the code was originally passed for health reasons."The workplace in the 1890s was full of health hazards," he told NPR."Even in department stores, there were more microbes and germs per cubic feet than outside."Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterSo, as diseases spread during the Industrial Revolution, Bruegel says doctors realised the best way to get...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Bill Gates makes conspiracy theory joke after Microsoft axes Internet Explorer

Bill Gates has made a joke about the ridiculous conspiracy theory which claims he has been putting microchips in the Covid-19 vaccine in order to track people digitally. It’s been circulated widely over the past two years and is obviously completely crackers. Thankfully, though, Gates is taking it in good humour.The Microsoft co-founder took to Twitter after the news broke about the company shutting down Internet Explorer after 27 years. He was replying to a post from The Daily Show which said: "Wow, Bill Gates encourages everyone to get vaccinated, then a year later Internet Explorer dies. Coincidence???". Sign up...
INTERNET
Indy100

Council to trial drone deliveries for school lunches

Pupils in some of Scotland’s remotest schools could be having their lunches delivered by drone, if a new trial is a success.In what is thought to be the first move of its kind in the UK, Argyll and Bute Council is teaming up with drone specialists Skyports to trial the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in delivering school meals.Flying from Oban Airport, the trial will involve drones delivering meals prepared in Park Primary School in the the town to Lochnell Primary, which is also in Oban and is just 1.5km (just under one mile) away.With Argyll and Bute – which...
EDUCATION
Indy100

People rush to an ATM in India after it dispenses five times the amount of cash requested

"Did someone say free money?"People rushed to an ATM in India after discovering it dispensed five times the amount of cash they requested.It was first discovered by a man in Maharashtra's Nagpur district who tried to withdraw ₹ 500 (£5.2).However, he was in for the surprise of a lifetime when he got five currency notes of ₹ 500 from the cash dispenser.He decided to repeat the process and got ₹ 2,500 (£26.1) while trying to withdraw ₹ 500. Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterThis occurred on Wednesday (15 June) at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a...
ECONOMY
Indy100

Only 1 per cent of people can find the hidden animal in this optical illusion

An optical illusion is challenging people to try and spot the hidden animal in an illustration, something that only 1 per cent of people can do. The image features a bird on a tree branch with a large chunk of cheese in its mouth and to the untrained eye that's all that is going on. However, there is another animal hidden within the image. Can you see it? No? Well, there is a secret trick that might help you. The image was shared on TikTok by @rana_illusions who tells his followers: "Look closely at this image. If you can’t figure...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Are your Instagram Stories repeating? Here’s how to fix it

Instagram users have been reporting a glitch in viewing stories that have made it difficult to see a person's most up-to-date post here's how you can fix it. This past week, social media was flooded with comments from Instagram users claiming they've had trouble watching Instagram Stories. Users report that even if a person has posted several stories in one day each time they click on them they're brought back to the first one as opposed to the most recently posted story. "Is anyone else’s Instagram making them rewatch the whole of people's Instagram stories everytime they put a new...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

'Doomsday' hoarder who predicted Covid 'vindicated' by 'apocalyptic” food prices

A window cleaner who predicted Covid in 2016 and was dubbed “paranoid” for stashing food around Great Britain for two decades in preparation for Doomsday feels vindicated as “apocalyptic” food prices sweep the land.By March 2020, when the pandemic hit the UK, ever vigilant in case of a catastrophe, Ian Coulthard, 52, had 100 tins of potatoes, 100 tins of carrots, 72 toilet rolls, 40-plus tins of curry and two dozen kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the country.Insisting he is a “normal man with a mortgage,” the Army and Territorial Army veteran, who served in Afghanistan in 2010...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Bored of dating apps? Try this if you want to meet the love of your life

I was strewn across my sofa at 10pm – after yet another disappointing Hinge date – when I sent my best friend a wine-fuelled WhatsApp voice note declaring I was going to set up Bored of Dating Apps. Like any self-respecting millennial, I had been on and off dating apps for a while. Some experiences good, some not so good. But one thing was clear to me: I was suffering some serious dating app fatigue. Since my last relationship ended 10 months ago, I had been going on dates from all the usual suspect apps, finding it emotionally taxing and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy