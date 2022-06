Discussing his first sculpture collab with AllRightsReserved alongside an exhibition and NFT series with Sotheby’s. Tomokazu Matsuyama returns to Hong Kong once again to lay down a full house of works spanning from his very first sculpture edition in collaboration with AllRightsReserved to an exhibition showcase of traditional paintings and the debut of his first NFT series with Sotheby’s. With his signature vibrant and whimsical pieces which string together a multitude of references from various cultures, the Brooklyn-based Japanese artist looks to further emphasize his translation of standard views into positive outlooks within our world today.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO