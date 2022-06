Hey there. Welcome to Not a Parenting Podcast. The seeds of this project were planted almost a year ago at a San Diego Magazine party where Alexandria and I met. We were both in our third trimester. When I asked her how she was doing, she candidly expressed some of the pregnancy-related mental health struggles she experienced. That realness and openness deeply resonated with me. I struggled to align the vision I had of what pregnancy and parenting would be like per my Instagram feed with what my experience had been in real life.

