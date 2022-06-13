ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

LG Energy Solution to invest $568 million in South Korean factories

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ve8oK_0g8uHS4x00

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) said on Monday it will invest 730 billion won ($567.76 million) to expand its production capacity at its Ochang production site in South Korea.

The South Korean battery maker, which counts Telsa Inc (TSLA.O), General Motors Co (GM.N) and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) among others as customers, said it planned to invest 580 billion won to add 9 giga-watt hours worth of production capacity of 4680 cylindrical batteries at its No.2 Ochang factory.

LGES also said it would invest 150 billion won in the No.1 Ochang factory to add 4 GWh worth of production capacity of 2170 cylindrical battery cells.

The new lines at the Ochang production site would be ready for mass production by the second half of 2023, the company said in a statement.

In March, LGES announced a plan to invest 1.7 trillion won to build a battery factory in the U.S. state of Arizona by 2024 to meet demand from North American customers.

The company's Arizona factory is set to make cylindrical cells, a type of battery that has been used in Tesla and Lucid vehicles. read more

($1 = 1,285.7500 won)

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Reuters

Biden blasts oil refiners for record high gasoline prices, profits

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), Valero Energy...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Volkswagen Ag#Lg Energy Solution#South Korean#Ks Rrb#Telsa Inc#Vowg P#Lges#North American
Reuters

Digital banking platform Revolut launches in five more countries

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Digital banking platform Revolut said it was launching a streamlined version of its app in Sri Lanka, Chile, Ecuador, Azerbaijan and Oman, allowing customers to transfer money to over 50 countries using more than 30 currencies. The London-based company said there would be no fee...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

WTO in overtime push for trade accords, India defiant

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Wednesday extended negotiations on food, fisheries and vaccines by an additional day amid growing doubts it could find consensus on any change to global trade rules, crippled by India's refusal to compromise. During the WTO's ministerial conference this week, its...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
Reuters

Ancient DNA solves mystery over origin of medieval Black Death

June 15 (Reuters) - Ancient DNA from bubonic plague victims buried in cemeteries on the old Silk Road trade route in Central Asia has helped solve an enduring mystery, pinpointing an area in northern Kyrgyzstan as the launching point for the Black Death that killed tens of millions of people in the mid-14th century.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
Reuters

Lenders pledge $26.1 billion to Ivory Coast 2021-25 plan

ABIDJAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Multilateral and bilateral lenders on Wednesday made a series of pledges to support Ivory Coast's 2021-25 Development Plan totalling $26.1 billion, Prime Minister Patrick Achi said. The West Africa Development Bank pledged 1 billion euros, the African Development Bank $4.3 billion, the World Bank $8.7...
AFRICA
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy