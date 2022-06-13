ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall Co woman charged with murdering fiancé, living with corpse

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLagU_0g8uHNuY00
Tabitha Zeldia Wood Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, of Gainesville, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr. (PHOTO: Hall County Sheriff's Office)

A Hall County woman is accused of killing her 82 year-old fiancé and then living with the body for two months. Tabitha Wood is 45 years old, from Gainesville. Wood is jailed with no bail set in Hall County.

From WSB TV…

A northeast Georgia woman is accused of killing her 82-year-old fiancé and then living with the body for two months, authorities said.

Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, of Gainesville, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr.

Deputies from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office say Kramer’s stepdaughter told them Tuesday that she was concerned for his safety because she hadn’t heard from him in several months.

When they arrived at Kramer’s home, deputies found his body. Wood told deputies that Kramer had died in the first week of April and she had been living with the body in the house since then.

However, an autopsy determined Kramer’s death was a homicide, Hall County Sheriff’s spokesperson B.J. Williams told local news outlets. Williams did not immediately return a phone call and email from The Associated Press on Friday seeking more information about how Kramer died.

Wood is jailed with no bail set in Hall County. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Search for stolen ring in Barrow, Gwinnett counties

The search is on for a stolen Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office retirement ring. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook the ring disappeared during remodeling work on a home in Barrow County. The Sheriff’s Office says the ring vanished in the last month. The ring features...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Gainesville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WGAU

Herschel Walker reveals 2nd son he never mentioned publicly

ATLANTA — (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker acknowledged on Wednesday that he has a 10-year-old son whom he has not previously mentioned publicly, a disclosure that draws renewed attention to his previous outspoken calls for Black men to play an active role in the lives of their children.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Jericho Brown speaks in Athens

Jericho Brown is in Athens this evening: the author and poet will be inducted into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame in a ceremony set for 6 in UGA’s Russell Special Collection Libraries. From the UGA master calendar…. Join the Hargrett Library for the induction of Jericho Brown into...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
73K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy