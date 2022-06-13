Heat Advisory issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yazoo The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Yazoo County in central Mississippi * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Benton to Tinsley to near Phoenix, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. Madison County Sheriffs Office reported numerous trees downed between Flora and Canton. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Yazoo City, Phoenix, Tinsley, Little Yazoo, Holly Bluff and Satartia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

YAZOO COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO