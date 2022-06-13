DOJ Antitrust Honchos Drew Millions From Google-Backed Groups

A Google business unit is overrun by members of an arts-loving, wine-making religious sect, a former video producer alleges in a lawsuit. What’s more, Kevin Lloyd claims that he was wrongfully fired after complaining about the Fellowship of the Friends’ influence at Google Developer Studio. The New York Times reported that as many as 12 people connected to the Fellowship, which believes one can achieve higher consciousness by engaging with fine arts, work at GDS, with more working company events. Lloyd’s suit also lists Advanced Systems Group as a defendant, a company that sent individuals, including Lloyd and various Fellowship members, to Google as contractors. Lloyd’s lawyer alleges that Google’s relationship with ASG enables Fellowship members to join GDS without proper vetting, as contractors are subject to a less rigorous hiring process than full-time employees. GDS is itself run by a Fellowship member, Peter Lubbers. Lloyd, who was fired in February of 2021 and alleges that he was advised not to pursue his complaints of unfair hiring practices due to Lubbers’ power, is suing for damages for wrongful termination and failure to prevent discrimination, among other things.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO