Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premiered in Orlando last May 16, 2022, and was released through the streaming service Disney+as an original Disney+ film last May 20. The live-action /animated action-adventure comedy film is based on the Chip and Dale animated TV series and is directed by Akiva Schaffer and written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. The film features the voices of John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as Chip and Dale respectively. The film also features Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and KiKi Layne. Set in a world where cartoon characters and humans exist together, the film follows estranged friends Chip and Dale, 30 years later. When one of their friends mysteriously disappears, they are brought together and are forced to work together to save their friend. The film has received favorable views so far and particular praise for its animation and the performances of Samberg and Mulaney. In a review published by The Guardian, they praised the film’s scene details saying, “What’s most surprising about a mostly rather surprising film is just how intricate the world-building is, director Akiva Schaffer, of Lonely Island fame, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend writers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, putting far more thought and effort into the specifics of one scene that most mainstream film-makers would put into their entire movie.” If you’re done watching Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, here are five movies we recommend watching that also involve great animation styles and storylines.
