Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment

After all the delays and the build-up to this movie, one can’t help but feel as though The New Mutants wasn’t given a fair shake. It could be due to the idea that they’re not quite as well-known as the X-Men, or it could be another reason that kept them from being one of the more popular superhero movies to come along in a while. It could even be they don’t appear to have a convincing enemy to fight against since the X-Men usually had Magneto, the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, or even humanity in general. The New Mutants were students that were being kept within an institution and had no access to the outside world. Plus, the movies created to showcase mutants haven’t exactly given the best representation as of yet, though the movies have still been fun to watch. One has to wonder if the continuity of the comics is ever going to be followed, or if the idea is to simply wing it and see how things continue to turn out. When the X-Men finally join the MCU it’s going to be interesting to see how things turn out.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO