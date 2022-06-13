ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment

By David Martinez
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is arguably no manlier man in video games than the notorious Duke Nukem. This mountain of envious testosterone is the epitome of what every cool guy should be. Well, that was the case up until 2011. I’ll be honest, that was the last game of that franchise that I played....

