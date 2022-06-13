Heat Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Kane by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Western Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Mazomanie, or 10 miles west of Sauk City, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Rio, Dane, Arena, Arlington, Plain, Wyocena, Bluffview, Merrimac, Harmony Grove, Morrisonville and Okee. This includes the following Locations Gibraltar Rock Natural Area County Park and Alliant Energy Portage Power Plant. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO