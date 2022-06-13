Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-06-14 11:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing...alerts.weather.gov
