How ‘Evil’ Birthed TV’s Funniest Brood of Daughters

Homages to horror cinema of the 1970s and 1980s are legion, be it high-profile efforts like James Wan’s The Conjuring and Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria or indies such as The Void, The House of the Devil, and Almost Human. Yet even when they attempt to duplicate the grungy, scratchy lo-fi vibe of those eras’ domestic B-movies and foreign imports, they often teeter on the edge of—if not outright indulge in—pantomime that’s more affected than authentic. Not so, thankfully, with A Wounded Fawn, writer/director Travis Stevens’ follow-up to last year’s sturdy Jakob’s Wife, which is rough around the edges in all the best ways. Fierce, jagged and surreally sinister, it’s a spiritual companion piece to its illustrious grindhouse and giallo predecessors that gets not only their look but also their mood right, culminating in a prolonged finale of mind-bending insanity.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO