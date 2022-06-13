ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How ‘Evil’ Birthed TV’s Funniest Brood of Daughters

By Laura Bradley
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the set of Evil, only four actors are encouraged to improvise—but probably not the performers you’d expect. The answer is not Katja Herbers, who actually has a background in improv comedy. It’s not Mike Colter, with whom creators Robert and Michelle King have worked on both The Good Wife and...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

The Messy and Fabulous Legacy of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

After 14 years, 2797 “How You Doin’s,” and innumerable memes and memories, The Wendy Williams Show has officially closed its sliding stage doors, marking the end of an era for a talk show that defined the word “iconic” before it became an overused pop culture descriptor for everything under the sun.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Emerson
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Michelle King
Person
Katja Herbers
Person
Aasif Mandvi
Daily Beast

‘Spiderhead’ Begs the Question: Can Chris Hemsworth Carry a Non-Marvel Movie?

Director Joseph Kosinski reconfirmed the unrivaled power of movie superstardom with last month’s Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel whose unlikely triumph can be credited, first and foremost, to Tom Cruise’s peerless charisma. Kosinski now does likewise, in a wholly opposite vein, with Spiderhead (June 16), a Netflix adaptation of George Saunders’ short story “Escape from Spiderhead” (from his collection Tenth of December: Stories) that demonstrates the value of mega-watt magnetism by being largely devoid of it. Led by Miles Teller and Chris Hemsworth, the latter in a role that demands considerably more craziness than the actor delivers, this wannabe-loopy sci-fi effort is as bland as it is predictable and suggests that Marvel continues to manufacture hits but not, it seems, reliable marquee headliners capable of thriving outside of their comic-book environs.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘A Wounded Fawn,’ a Shocking Horror Movie of Feminist Fury and Greek Mythology, Wows the Tribeca Film Festival

Homages to horror cinema of the 1970s and 1980s are legion, be it high-profile efforts like James Wan’s The Conjuring and Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria or indies such as The Void, The House of the Devil, and Almost Human. Yet even when they attempt to duplicate the grungy, scratchy lo-fi vibe of those eras’ domestic B-movies and foreign imports, they often teeter on the edge of—if not outright indulge in—pantomime that’s more affected than authentic. Not so, thankfully, with A Wounded Fawn, writer/director Travis Stevens’ follow-up to last year’s sturdy Jakob’s Wife, which is rough around the edges in all the best ways. Fierce, jagged and surreally sinister, it’s a spiritual companion piece to its illustrious grindhouse and giallo predecessors that gets not only their look but also their mood right, culminating in a prolonged finale of mind-bending insanity.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Is a Total Cringefest

If Cha Cha Real Smooth were a person, he’d tell you he’s a nice guy—maybe too nice. He’d likely say that maybe he’s that way because of his mother, whose struggles and lack of support taught him the importance of kindness. He’d be the guy who thinks that enunciating his “t” sounds makes him sound more intelligent. And he’d probably also complain to you about either his obnoxious but harmless stepdad, his inability to find a job that suits his potential, or the fact that even in his most confident moments, he’s wracked with soul-crushing insecurity.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brood#Brooklyn Shuck#The Daily Beast
Daily Beast

Colbert Fires Back at Proud Boy for Whining About His Jokes

Stephen Colbert’s name recently popped up in a statement from a lawyer representing one of the Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy for the Jan. 6 insurrection. So the Late Show host clearly felt he had no choice but to share his response with viewers Wednesday night. “Some of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

‘Brian and Charles’ Is the Charming Cure for the Summer Blockbuster Epidemic

This summer’s surprise buddy comedy has arrived in British import Brian and Charles. Like a modern age Pinocchio or Frankenstein as if told by a tenderhearted jokester like Taika Waititi, its duo serves up a heartwarming story of friendship between two oddballs: one man, one machine. The film premiered...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Inside ‘Family Dinner,’ The Body-Horror Movie Grossing Out Tribeca

We’ve all had trying family visits during the holidays, but most of us have never faced a reunion as cursed as the Easter celebration at the center of Family Dinner. Austrian writer/director Peter Hengl’s feature debut out of the Tribeca Film Festival keeps the proceedings understated at first, but by the end, the film’s carefully constructed dread gives way to real, visceral terror. While the true hideousness at the heart of Family Dinner is best left as a surprise, suffice it to say that the climax might leave viewers on edge for the next several family dinners to come.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

W. Kamau Bell’s Urgent Father’s Day Abortion Message

Dad does so much for the family. This Father’s Day, give him what he really needs. Not a home brewing kit. Not socks. Give him safe and legal access to abortion. That is how comedian W. Kamau Bell (We Need to Talk About Cosby) opens a new Father’s Day PSA called “Dads for Choice.” As America braces for the conservative-stacked Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, thereby winding back women’s reproductive rights by five decades, Bell has teamed up with abortion-rights groups to spread the message that men cannot afford to stay silent regarding women’s bodily autonomy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy