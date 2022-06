Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In 28 years of life, it’s not often you’ll see Kirby Oertling without a smile. “He doesn’t have any bad days and starting with me I wish I could have more of that attitude as well because he’s always got a smile on his face, he’s the first person to shake your hand he’s the first person to be nice and do all those things,” said Kirby’s father Jason Oertling.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO