GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Our next chance of rain arrives as the humidity increases Thursday. Highs will bounce back into the low 90s inland with 80s along the coast. The feels like temperature will reach in the mid 90s which is a slight improvement from the beginning of the week. A more organized frontal system will arrive Friday afternoon and that will bring a chance for much needed rain to the East. Friday we will have highs soar into the 90s before the system gets through but the passage of the front will help cool temperatures back to the mid to upper 80s for the weekend. Dew points will then be in the low to mid 60s will also help return that “comfortable” feel to ENC air for at least a couple of days.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO