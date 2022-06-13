ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Making Murals panel to gather public officials and artists

By Kate Nemarich
 5 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Monday night public officials and artists will gather for a panel to discuss the process of creating public murals, from requests for proposals to execution.

The “Making Murals: The Why and How of Large Art and Design” is part of Create Appalachia’s Arts@Work series.

The first half of the evening includes public officials from across the Tri-Cities who have or want to put the call out for murals. In the second half, the audience will hear from artists who create murals.

Organizers say there is often a disconnect for artists when it comes to how to pitch themselves as a business.

“That confusion a lot of times keeps artists from actually applying for doing murals,” said Cher Cornett, founder and president of Create Appalachia. “We want them to do that. Create Appalachia — our mission is to help artists succeed and to help create economic development through the arts.”

Jocelyn Mathewes will serve as the facilitator. Mathewes is a local artist who serves as both a Create Appalachia staff member and on Johnson City’s Public Art Committee.

“Having everybody in the same room, I think, will bring a little bit more clarity to just the wide variety of ways that we can make murals happen in our communities,” said Mathewes.

Panelists will include members of the Johnson City Public Art Committee and the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts. The artists will include muralists Jen Otey, Caitlin Maupin and Alice Salyer, a fine artist, muralist and digital lab manager at the William King Museum of Art.

Public officials are excited to both educate local artists and attract more artists to the area.

“This is an opportunity for artists and art committees to all see what is really needed here in the Tri-Cities area,” said Hannah Powell, the art program coordinator at the Kingsport office. “We are really excited that this can actually help bring in more artists and show off what we have to offer here in the Tri-Cities and for us Kingsport.”

The panel will be tonight from 5:30-7:30 at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce. Registration is free, but you must register beforehand to attend in person or via zoom. Registration can be completed here .

