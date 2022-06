Acura recently confirmed the anticipated Integra will make its motorsport debut at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. 2022 marks the 100th running of the iconic hill climb, also called the “Race to the Clouds.” Acura’s race up the hill is timed perfectly to coincide with the arrival of the Integra at Acura dealers around the country this month.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO