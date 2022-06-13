ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana’s Heat Wave, When Will it End?

By Bruce Mikells
 4 days ago
Louisiana residents are baking in another day of excessive heat and that has prompted many of you to ask, "when will it end"? Of course, those who have lived in The Boot for more than a summer or two know it gets hot and stays hot here for most of the...

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

