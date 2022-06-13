Louisiana’s Heat Wave, When Will it End?

A Saharan dust cloud headed towards Louisiana has prompted the DEQ to declare today, Monday, June 13th an Ozone Action Day across Louisiana. From the DEQ:. Sunday, Saharan dust will continue to gradually increase across the Bayou State, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. Therefore, AQI levels will increase from low- to midModerate statewide. Monday, southwesterly winds will transport a dense area of Saharan Dust across the state, further raising particle levels, and leading to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in most locations. Tuesday, concentrations of dust are expected to decrease slightly. However, with high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-Moderate.
