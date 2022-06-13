ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Inside a Missouri Mansion with 2 Massive Aquariums

By Doc Holliday
KICK AM 1530
 4 days ago
When you're looking for a home, how important are fish accommodations to you? If that's a priority, you'll want to see what's inside an exotic St. Louis, Missouri estate that has 2 mammoth aquariums. This is 22 Countryside Lane in...

kickam1530.com

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Has an Official Hot Dog

Move over Chicago, now St. Louis has an official hot dog: the St. Louis-Style hot dog at Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers (3145 South Grand Boulevard, 314-9325953). Invented by Chef Joseph Zeable, the dog is Steve's former HYAAAH! hot dog. "When we opened up the restaurant on the Hill, we would routinely just shout hyaaah at each other," Zeable says. "And we decided to name this dog that."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Pretty Together makes a Pride rainbow cake

ST. LOUIS – The last time a cake was made here, some of the colors on the rainbow were missing and one Studio STL staffer said it looked more like a rainy day cake than a rainbow. Jen Richmond and Liz Sloan shared how to get those clean defined...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

They were fishing in the streets of St. Louis after the great downpour of 1957

At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 1957, the first of five squall lines hit St. Louis area, leading to the most intense period of rain St. Louis has ever seen. More then 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in the first hour alone. By the time it was all over 14 hours later, 8.74 inches of rain had fallen downtown. The storm would leave 11 people dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Mysterious religious organization purchasing property all over West County

A religious organization that adheres to an unconventional religious doctrine is cropping up all around West County, including Chesterfield, Wildwood and Eureka. The St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church also has purchased an $8.3 million mansion in Tampa Bay from a co-owner of the Buccaneers football team. While the church’s address on that mortgage is listed as Chesterfield, Missouri, the church also has been described as being based in Taylor, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
advantagenews.com

Dick Bold from McDonald's

Your browser does not support the audio element. Local McDonald's owner Dick Bold talks about the reopening of the Alton store on Broadway and about working for the company.
ALTON, IL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KIX 105.7

A Missouri Library Is Named One Of The Top 11 Most Beautiful In The Country

When I was a kid, I spent a fair amount of time at my local library. It was a quiet place to study, they had activities for kids, a chess club, and I was able to get just about any book I needed either for school or for leisure. I read a lot as a kid. Now, libraries seem to be a quiet place to get free internet, computer help, send a fax, as well as reading. A St Louis Library has been recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

6 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month

From the intimate 24-seat dining room to the Japanese noodle machine to the line spilling down the sidewalk, every detail of Menya Rui in Lindenwood Park evokes the tiny noodle shops of Tokyo. Then, of course, there’s the ramen – chewy, fresh noodles are available in three styles: ramen, tsukemen (chilled noodles dipped into concentrated scallop aroma broth) or mazemen (a brothless noodle dish with an assortment of toppings). The concise menu is completed with a crisp, pickled cucumber salad and impossibly juicy, crisp fried chicken karaage. Chef-owner Steven Pursley’s years of experience working in ramen joints in Japan, some of St. Louis’ finest restaurants, and his popular pop-up series Ramen x Rui have led to this well-oiled machine, and it’s something special.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis doctor discusses early warning signs of stomach cancer

ST. LOUIS — Country music star Toby Keith recently revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis. The 60-year-old singer posted the news on social media, putting stomach cancer in the spotlight. Dr. Olivia Aranha, a Washington University physician at the Siteman Cancer Center, sat down with FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite pastrami

Recently we published a culinary investigation into the hotly debated question, “Where does pastrami really come from?” There’s a rumor about the history of pastrami. That it’s from Texas, not New York. The idea has been kicking around since 2015, first as wild speculation by a New York food critic, then as probable fact by Texas Monthly magazine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
momcollective.com

Eating through the STL Top 100 Restaurants – Date Night Edition!

If you read my blog post last month, then hopefully, you’re already working through the family-friendly version of the STL Top 100 Restaurants by Ian Froeb. With summer comes a lot of family time but it’s important to take a break to spend some date nights with your partner when you get the opportunity. While you’re checking restaurants off the Top 100, here are my picks for great date night options from the 2022 list:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

