Manchester bombing survivor climbs to Mount Kilimanjaro summit

More than 100 men who worked at the British embassy in Afghanistan remain in the country, with some telling the BBC they have been beaten and tortured. The men worked for the global security company, GardaWorld, and many had been in post for more than a decade. Several shared photos...
A family is preparing an appeal after a judge ruled life-support treatment for a brain-damaged boy in a coma should stop. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. On Monday the High Court agreed with doctors at the Royal London Hospital that...
A "very lucky" dog was rescued by a local lifeboat station after he was caught in a fast-flowing channel in the sea. RNLI Hunstanton received a call at 05:50 BST on Wednesday to a woman and her dog at Brancaster, Norfolk, who found themselves in trouble. The lifeboat crew located...
Historians and archaeologists are backing calls for the remains of a medieval church to be formally listed. Flintwork dating from the 11th Century was recently discovered in a former stable and storage shed in Cherry Tree Yard in Norwich. The remains are of St Olave's Church, with map and land...
Brazilian police say a suspect has confessed to burying the bodies of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Detective Eduardo Fontes said the man, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, took investigators to a site where human remains were dug up. He said police would work with...
Two women have denied killing a man who died from a knife wound. The body of Saul Murray, 33, was found at an address in New Town Street, Luton shortly after 05:00 BST on 27 February. Supreet Dhillon, 35, of Stratford, east London, and Temidayo Awe, 20, of Gillingham, Kent,...
Comments / 0