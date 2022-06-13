ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged with murder of 15-year-old boy and attempted murder of teenager’s mother

By UK Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago

A man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy and the attempted murder of the teenager’s mother.

Jakub Szymanski died in hospital from stab wounds about an hour after emergency services were called to an address in the Miles Platting area of Manchester on Thursday night.

His mother, Katarzyna Bastek, was also treated for serious injuries at the property in Bednal Avenue.

Ms Bastek, in her 40s, was taken to hospital, where she is said to be in a stable condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HFTG_0g8u5CRu00
Jakub Szymanski with his mother, Katarzyna Bastek (Greater Manchester Police/PA) (PA Media)

Suleman Altaf, 44, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and having a bladed article in a public place, Greater Manchester Police said.

He will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

In a tribute, Jakub’s family said: “Jakub was lovingly known as Kuba to his family and Jakub to his friends. He was always a popular child, making friends wherever he went due to his friendly and chatty nature.

“He always spoke his mind, he was mischievous, funny and a cheeky boy. He loved his Xbox and football, supporting Manchester City.

“He was like every other teenage boy and was helpful to so many people, even those he just met. To our family, he’s our hero.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakub Szymanski
The Independent

Sheriff admits ‘dropping the ball’ after woman ordered to give up child to her accused rapist

A Louisiana sheriff’s office has admitted to making a mistake when it failed to investigate a woman’s claim that she was raped at 16 years old - after a court awarded her alleged attacker sole custody of their daughter.Crysta Abelseth, 32, told the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2015 that John Barnes, 46, had raped her in December 2005, when she was just 16; her daughter, who is almost 16 herself, was born in August 2006.In the intervening years, Mr Barnes not only discovered that he was the child’s biological father - a fact confirmed by a DNA test...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
newschain

Septic tank where body found ‘not searched’ in 1982, murder trial told

Police searching for a missing woman in 1982 walked within yards of the septic tank where her body was found 37 years later, a murder trial has heard. Retired pig farmer David Venables, 89, is said by prosecutors to have “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years by allegedly disposing of his wife Brenda Venables, shortly after rekindling a “long-standing affair”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Teenage Boy#Manchester City#Violent Crime#Greater Manchester Police
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Royal Ascot – day four in pictures

Following a trying couple of days, Frankie Dettori was back among the winners at Royal Ascot – but the star of the show was his mount Inspiral. Forced to miss all the European Guineas having failed to come to hand, she destroyed what looked a strong field in the Coronation Stakes. There was a first Royal Ascot winner for Sean Levey on Heredia while Perfect Power proved himself a sprinter of the highest class in the Coronation Stakes. We look back on the highlights of the penultimate day:
WORLD
newschain

Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Afghan capital

Explosions and gunfire have ripped through a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital, killing one worshipper and wounding seven others, a Taliban official said. Gunmen attacked the Sikh house of worship, known as a gurdwara, in Kabul and a gun battle between the attackers and Taliban fighters ensued, said Abdul Nafi Takor, a Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Two arrests after girlfriend of Derby footballer Louie Sibley attacked in street

Two people have been arrested after the girlfriend of Derby County footballer Louie Sibley was attacked on a night out in Nottingham city centre. Sibley posted on Twitter on Sunday evening to say his partner, who he did not name, was left needing stitches after being “attacked several times by a man and a woman” on Upper Parliament Street at around 2.08am on the same day.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Firefighter dies in Philadelphia building collapse

A firefighter has died after being trapped in a building that caught fire in Philadelphia and then collapsed. The victim was not immediately identified but Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said he had been with the department for 27 years. The building caught fire just before 2am on Saturday, Mr...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newschain

French drone strikes leave 40 Islamist terrorists dead in Niger

French drone strikes killed nearly 40 Islamic extremists earlier this week who were travelling on motorcycles near Niger’s border with Burkina Faso, France’s military said on Thursday. In a statement, the French military called the strikes a “new tactical success” for France’s counterterrorism efforts in Africa’s Sahel region,...
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy