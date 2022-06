The Jacksonville City Council delayed a decision on a request by an Atlanta-based developer to change the Downtown overlay code to allow building self-storage facilities. After more than an hour of debate and opposition from more than 120 Downtown and San Marcos residents and business owners, the Council voted 12-7 to rerefer Ordinance 2021-0821 to the Land Use and Zoning Committee.

