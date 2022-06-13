West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, June 13th 2022

The AAA reports that a gallon of unleaded gas costs $4.90. That's up eighteen cents from one week ago.

AAA Western and Central New York has hired James Miller as its new Senior Vice President of Sales. James will work out of the Amherst headquarters and oversee Insurance, Travel, and Sales Operations across the entire region.

Tops will hold a ribbon cutting for its remodeled Dunkirk store today at 3955 Vineyard Drive. The renovation costs $2.75 million. This is the 23rd location to be updated with a fresh look.

Business First notes that for a reported $2.7 million, PVS Chemical Solutions Inc. of Detroit, Michigan has purchased Chemical Distributors Inc. of Buffalo.

Univera Healthcare has hired Paul Valley as Regional Vice President Sales. Valley has nearly 25 years’ experience in the industry.