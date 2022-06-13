ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Canada's COVID vaccination requirement to cross remains

By Tom Puckett
 4 days ago

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) As the US lifts COVID testing requirements for international entry via air, Canada's COVID vaccination proof requirement remains in effect. One local lawyer and border expert tells WBEN she believes that requirement may be around for some time to come.

Attorney Jaime Fiegel says the US' decision to end COVID testing within 24 hours of a flight is encouraging. "Having this test 24 hours before coming back to the US to be able to board that plane, uploading it to the portals for whatever airline you're with. It's very, very stressful to do that," says Fiegel. She adds it was a big inhibitor for people to be able to go abroad.

Fiegel says it's interesting the US lifted its COVID testing requirement since Canada has already done so. However, the vaccination requirement is still in place in both countries. "It is required to be vaccinated to come in (to Canada) as a traveler, and the testing procedures are now at random, not something that is required to enter into Canada. For the US the vaccination requirement is still there to for for nationals, which means people who are not US citizens, or permanent residents of the United States," explains Fiegel.

Fiegel believes both the US and Canada will decide together on whether to end the vaccination requirement to cross the border. "I don't see Canada unilaterally lifting something like that," says Fiegel. She believes Canada will wait until the world gets together and says this is going to be lifted together.

Another complication is the ArriveCAN app, also required for entry. Fiegel says it's an added task to do before you go. "it would be a lot easier if it was something that it would keep that information on file and you wouldn't have to get a new QR code every time for people who are visitors. Maybe that's something that will come down the line. I'm hoping that it gets rescinded," says Fiegel. She says this reminds her of another earth shattering event. "When we started into this with all these new regulations, the first thing I thought of was when I started my career and 911 occurred, and it changed immigration forever. And it changed security forever," says Fiegel. She thought the extra screening procedures at airports would be temporary, but they've remained since 2001. "These procedures seem to be something that are going to be long term rather than short term solutions as they were originally intended to," notes Fiegel.

Fiegel anticipates the vaccination requirement to cross the border will remain long term.

Comments / 20

wrench
3d ago

Trudeau has had Covid twice in 4 months. According to him he’s boosted. But unvaxxed from other countries are the problem?

Reply
4
 

