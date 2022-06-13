ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Girls golf: Here are the 2022 All-North Jersey teams

By Greg Mattura, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzCpw_0g8u4t0000

After an exciting season, the following golfers have been selected to the 2022 All-North Jersey girls golf teams.

The Girls Golfer of the Year will be announced at the 2022 North Jersey High School Sports Awards .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6LA6_0g8u4t0000

Marisa Flores

Immaculate Heart sophomore

Flores is a repeat pick. She was fifth at the Big North with 7-over 77. She was runner-up at the Bergen County Championship with 2-over 74. She tied for seventh at the North sectional with 17-over 87. She tied for 39th at the State Championship with 15-over 87. She had a nine-hole average of 38.9.

Inha Jun

Holy Angels freshman

Jun is among three outstanding Angels’ ninth graders. She tied for sixth at the Big North with 10-over 80. She was eighth at the Bergen Championship with 7-over 79. She was sixth at the North sectional with 14-over 84. She tied for 27th at the State Championship with 11-over 83. She had a 39.7 average.

Angelina Kim

Holy Angels freshman

Kim was New Jersey’s top rookie. She shared the Big North title with 1-over 71. She was third via match of cards at the Bergen Championship with 4-over 76. She was medalist at the North sectional with 4-over 74. She was fourth via match of cards at the State Championship with 2-over 74. She had a 37.3 average.

Angela Lee

Immaculate Heart senior

Lee is a three-time pick who broke 80 in major tournaments. She tied for sixth at the Big North with 10-over 80. She shared sixth at the Bergen Championship with 6-over 78. She was third at the North sectional with 7-over 77. She tied for ninth at the State Championship with 4-over 76. She had a 38.1 average.

Amelia Shen

Holy Angels junior

Shen climbs after last year earning second-team honors. She was third at the Big North with 5-over 75. She tied for ninth at the Bergen Championship with 8-over 80. She tied for 11th at the North sectional with 19-over 89. She shared 21st at the State Championship with 9-over 81. She had a 40.3 average.

Emma Shen

Bergen Tech senior

Shen is a three-time pick and Amelia’s older sister. She posted a rare repeat as Bergen champion with 1-over 73. She shared the Big North crown with 1-over 71. She was runner-up at the North sectional with 5-over 75. She was third at the State Championship via match of cards with 2-over 74. She had a 37.6 average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfMbD_0g8u4t0000

Sharanya Agarwal, Holy Angels freshman

Jordyn Cline, Mahwah senior

Isabella Crespo, Bergen Tech freshman

Jessica Danckwerth, Wayne Valley sophomore

Aileen Kang, Fort Lee junior

Aubrey Lee, Bergen Tech, sophomore

Victoria Jolakian, Ramapo, junior

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Girls golf: Here are the 2022 All-North Jersey teams

Comments / 0

