Boys golf: Here are the 2022 All-North Jersey teams

After an exciting season, the following golfers have been selected to the 2022 All-North Jersey boys golf teams.

The Boys Golfer of the Year will be announced at the 2022 North Jersey High School Sports Awards .

Rhys Burgess

Indian Hills junior

Burgess climbs a notch after last season earning second-team honors. He shot 3-over-75 at the Big North Bergen Bracket. He shot 7-over 79 at the North 1 and 2, Group 2 sectional. He tied for ninth at the Bergen County Luciano individual championship with 13-over 156. He had a nine-hole average of 37.4.

Jun Chun

Old Tappan sophomore

Chun ascends from last year’s second team. He was Arcola Invitational runner-up with 3-over 75. He shared fourth at the North 1 and 2, Group 2 sectional with 6-over 78. He shot 8-over 80 at the State Championship. He tied for ninth at the Bergen Luciano with 13-over 156. He had a 37.4 average.

Harry Cohen

Ramapo freshman

Cohen was the best of a strong crop of ninth graders. He was Big North Bergen Bracket runner-up with even-par 72. He won the North 1 and 2, Group 3 sectional crown with 1-over 71. He was State Group 3 runner-up with 3-over 75. He was fifth at the Bergen Luciano with 10-over 153. He had a 38.9 average.

Dylan Gallagher

Dwight-Englewood senior

Gallagher is a repeat pick who closed his career by becoming the first since 2003 to repeat as Bergen Luciano individual champion. He won by two shots with 5-over 148. He led the Bulldogs to the NJIC Division 2 title and captured the individual crown with 4-over 74. He had a 37.4 average.

Jayden Ko

Tenafly junior

Ko is a repeat pick who stepped up in major tournaments. He was third at the Big North Bergen Bracket with 2-over 74. He was North 1 and 2, Group 3 runner-up with 4-over 74. He shot 4-over 76 at the State Championship. He was 13th at the Bergen Luciano with 14-over 157. He had a 39.2 average.

Thomas O’Neill

Bergen Catholic senior

O’Neill is a repeat pick who led the Crusaders to Big North Bergen Bracket and North Non-Public A titles. He won the Big North Bergen Bracket crown with 1-under 71. He shared fourth at the North Non-Public A sectional with 5-over 75. He shot 8-over 80 at the State Championship. He had a 37.4 average.

Liam White

Bergen Catholic junior

White is a repeat pick. His 4-over 76 led BC to the State Non-Public A title and tie for second at the simultaneous Tournament of Champions. He won the Arcola Invitational with 2-over 74. He shot 3-over 75 at the Big North Bergen Bracket. He was fourth at the Bergen Luciano with 10-over 153. He had a 38.4 average.

Ryan Applin, Bergen Catholic, junior

Damian Scelba, DePaul junior

Ryan Klarreich, Northern Highlands freshman

Liam Moloney, St. Joseph freshman

Dylan Reissman, Pascack Hills senior

Stephen Viray, Don Bosco sophomore

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Boys golf: Here are the 2022 All-North Jersey teams