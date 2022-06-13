Barbecue to escargot: 9 North Jersey restaurants offering Father's Day dining specials

We'd never want to pigeonhole the dining tastes of all fathers.

Certainly, the old standbys — barbecue ribs and hot dogs and cheeseburgers — spring to mind when we think of dining on Father's Day, which falls on June 19. But what if the father figure in your life prefers spicy tandoori chicken? Or a flaky grilled salmon Niçoise? Or a creamy lobster Benedict?

Every dad deserves to eat well on Father's Day. Here are North Jersey restaurants of diverse creeds offering special meals for dad on June 19. (Don't worry, there's plenty of barbecue on here, too.)

1776 by David Burke, Morristown

Dads and golf — it’s a classic combo for a reason. Many a sporty dad loves to show off his prowess on the course, and he can do (almost) exactly that in a Topgolf Suite at 1776. After a little healthy competition on the automated golf course, head down to the main dining room, bar/lounge our outdoor patio for brunch and dinner specials.

An a la carte brunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. And Father’s Day dinner specials will be served from 4 to 9 p.m.

Go: 67 East Park Place, Morristown; 973-829-1776, 1776bydb.com .

Benares, Wyckoff

Benares specializes in Indian food from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where you’ll find the city of Benares. Benares, the restaurant, offers plenty of tandoori dishes (like tandoori hen, a whole Cornish hen marinated in lime and a cabinet of spices), vegetarian options and seafood (such as mussels, scallops, rock shrimp and crab claws in a garlic tomato sauce).

Bring along any dad who revels in the aromatic spices of ginger, cumin, chili and garam masala. Benares will give dad who dines in a complimentary pani puri shot — a South Asian street food made of hollowed flatbread with a spicy filling.

Go: 327 Franklin Ave., Wyckoff; 201-904-2222, benaresnj.com .

Luna Stella, Maplewood

This airy American restaurant will host a barbecue lunch to celebrate dear old dad. Though, we have a hunch the dishes served will be slightly more refined than what he could whip up on the grill. Starters include tuna tartare with black garlic aioli and a fresh watermelon salad with feta and pine nuts. Entrée options include baby back ribs with Korean barbecue sauce, broiled lobster and slow-cooked beef brisket. Family-style sides — German potato salad, corn on the cob, steamed haricots verts and mac and cheese — will be served, as well as a dessert choice of skillet fudge brownie, cheesecake or peach cobbler. Price is $65 per person.

Go: 5 Highland Place, Maplewood; 973-761-7600, restaurantlunastella.com .

Madeleine’s Petit Paris, Northvale

Fathers with a flair for the finer things in life would perhaps prefer an elegant French meal at Madeleine’s Petit Paris. Its a la carte Father’s Day menu includes escargots, wild mushroom Napoleon, capellini and ratatouille, grilled salmon Niçoise, baby calves liver Lyonnais and a host of other French dishes ranging from provincial to fancy.

Brunch is served from 11 to 1 p.m.; dinner from 4 to 8 p.m.

Go: 416 Tappan Road, Northvale; 201-767-0063, madeleinespetitparis.com .

Mighty Quinn’s, Clifton

Does dad prefer to dine at home? No problem — Mighty Quinn’s has a $165 barbecue catering package for Father’s Day. Each colossal package comes with 2 pounds of burnt ends, one full rack of spare ribs, three links of sausage, 1 quart of burnt end baked beans, 1 quart of smoked chicken pasta salad, 1 quart of slaw, house-made barbecue sauce and slider rolls, picked cucumbers, chiles and red onion.

Orders can be placed through June 17. Pick up is on June 18 and 19. You can either order refrigerated trays with directions to reheat or get hot trays on Sunday only.

Go: 850 Route 3, Clifton; 973-777-8340, mightyquinnsbbq.com .

Son Cubano, West New York

Son Cubano is a Latin restaurant with a skyline view and décor reminiscent of glamorous Havana. Take in the vibe, as you and your dad dine on tender steaks and fresh seafood. And to drink, you can opt for a wine from its award-winning wine menu or a showy cocktail. On Father’s Day, Son Cubano will offer a $75 three-course, prix-fixe brunch menu ($30 for kids). Start off with avocado toast or sugar shack oysters; move on to roasted half chicken or New York strip; and finish your meal with a double chocolate mousse cake or flan. Add ons are also available, including empanadas, clothesline bacon and a cheesecake lollipop tree.

Go: 40-4 Riverwalk Place, Port Imperial, West New York; 201-399-2020, soncubanonj.com .

Ventanas, Fort Lee

The hip dads among us may prefer to slip into the club-ish atmosphere of Ventanas for a fun Father’s Day meal. The restaurant, complete with a circular bar, quirky sea-creature chandeliers and an outdoor patio, has a decidedly modern vibe, and not just because it’s located in the Modern apartment complex.

For Father’s Day, Ventanas will offer an $85 prix-fixe meal ($30 for kids) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Choice of starters include lobster dumplings and oxtail empanadas; entrees range from steak and eggs to lobster Benedict to braised short rib; and for dessert, chocolate mousse cake. Black truffle fries, clothesline bacon, a cheesecake lollipop tree and more can be added for an extra cost.

Go: 200 Park Ave., Fort Lee; 201-583-4777, ventanasatthemodern.com .

Vesta Wood Fired, East Rutherford

Vesta Wood Fired’s Father’s Day Backyard Bash will have a laid-back vibe, with chefs preparing wood-fired dishes right in front of you on the grill and hearth. But the food is definitely better than what’s being served at your average barbecue, what with acclaimed chef Christine Nunn and owner Frank Giampa operating the grills. We’re talking custom-beef-blend burgers, handmade hot dogs, char-grilled organic chicken breast, legs and thighs, cedar-planked salmon, wood-fired pizza and plenty of sides and fixings — from black truffle mac and cheese bites to pesto pasta salad. All will be served as passed hors d’oeuvres or buffet style in the outdoor tent. Price is $55 per person.

Go: 64 Hoboken Road, East Rutherford; 201-939-6012, vestawoodfired.com .

LT Bar & Grill, Hackensack

LT Bar & Grill — helmed by Michelin-starred chef Laurent Tourondel — is busting out a steak special for dad. A free draft beer will come with any order of the 32-ounce rib-eye with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes. The special will be served during brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 9 p.m.

Go: 390 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack; 551-287-6333, ltbarandgrill.com .

Rebecca King is a food writer for NorthJersey.com. For more on where to dine and drink, please subscribe today and sign up for our North Jersey Eats newsletter .

Email: kingr@northjersey.com

Twitter: @rebeccakingnj

Instagram: @northjerseyea ts

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Barbecue to escargot: 9 North Jersey restaurants offering Father's Day dining specials