Will Kirk of Ramsey selected North Jersey Baseball Player of the Week for June 5-11

After four days of voting, Ramsey sophomore Will Kirk has been selected as the North Jersey Baseball Player of the Week for June 5-11.

Kirk led the Rams to the North 1, Group 2 sectional title. He tossed a four-hit shutout with one walk and five strikeouts in a 6-0 victory over Westwood. He was 3-for-3, with three RBIs. He drove in the first run with a first-inning double, and his two-out, two-run single in the third made it 5-0.

Here were the other nominees:

Caden Dana

Don Bosco senior

Dana pitched the Ironmen to the North Non-Public A sectional title. He struck out 11 in six innings of a 4-2 victory over Seton Hall Prep. He scattered seven hits and three walks and allowed one earned run. In the fifth, with no out and runners on first and third base, he did not allow a run.

Rocco DeMenna

Waldwick senior

DeMenna helped the Warriors capture the North 1, Group 1 sectional championship. In wins over Kinnelon and Wood-Ridge, he was 5-for-9 with two RBIs. He tossed three innings and did not allow an earned run to earn the victory in the 13-10 title win over top-seeded Wood-Ridge.

Niko Logothetis

Ramapo senior

Logothetis earned a win and a save to help the Green Raiders secure the North 1, Group 3 sectional crown. He threw a scoreless seventh to earn the save in a 6-3 semifinal win over Bergenfield. He went the distance in a 3-2 title win over Montville, allowing eight hits, no walks and striking out eight.

