ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

These 5 Bergen County towns remain hot even as the NJ real estate market cools down

By Mary Chao, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 5 days ago

North Jersey's housing market is showing signs of stabilizing after two frenzied years, thanks to rising mortgage rates.

But when you're hot, you're hot.

Whether due to location, luxury offerings, access to New York or other factors, some towns remained in demand last month, even as the market normalized following the Federal Reserve's biggest interest-rate hike in 22 years.

Compass Real Estate of Ridgewood compiled data on home-price appreciation in Bergen County for May, using the New Jersey Multiple Listing Service Inc. Using a cutoff of at least 10 closed or pending sales in each municipality, we identified these five municipalities where prices kept jumping. Compass agent Max Stokes explained their appeal:

Fair Lawn

The borough, known for easy highway access and shopping, is centrally located in the county and convenient to downtowns such as Ridgewood and Glen Rock. The median sale price of the 33 homes sold in Fair Lawn in May was $599,000, up 14% from the same month a year earlier. There were 43 properties put under contract, also with a median price of $599,000. That was up 23% from pending sale prices in May 2021.

Hackensack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZDKUK_0g8u4opb00

The Bergen County capital has seen a building boom of condominiums, co-ops and apartments in recent years and has become a desirable location for both its relative affordability and its cultural diversity, Stokes said. Buyers are seeking out its more urban vibe, and the downtown is undergoing a large-scale redevelopment plan. There are many options for real estate including high-rises, condos and multi-family single home dwellings.

There were 31 sales in May with a median price of $392,000, up 33% from a year earlier. The median price on pending sales was up 7% to $318,000 on 43 sales.

Mahwah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33khVW_0g8u4opb00

The county's largest municipality has a rural feel and is known for its parks and green spaces, such as Ramapo Reservation, whose hiking trails beckon those seeking an outdoorsy lifestyle. Mahwah's housing inventory ranges from luxury homes in the Rio Vista neighborhood to historic properties in the Cragmere section of town.

There were 32 sales in May with a median price of $627,000, rising 39% from a year earlier. The pending sale median price was $569,000, up 18%, with 45 closings in the wings.

Paramus

Paramus is centrally located and a shopping mecca, with four large malls and retail stores along Route 17 and Route 4. The 1.65% tax rate is one of the lowest in the county. There are two county parks, with Van Saun Park and Saddle River County Park covering the east and west sides of town. Van Saun is home to a zoo and playground.

The median price in May on 17 sales was $985,000, up 35%. Thirty-two properties under contract but not yet sold secured a median price of $816,000, up 4%.

Bidding wars end, offers fall: The hot NJ housing market shows signs of cooling

NJ housing guide: Everything to know if you're buying or selling in North Jersey

Tenafly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q0Oqr_0g8u4opb00

Tenafly draws for its proximity to the George Washington Bridge and highly rated public schools, Stokes said. There's a downtown shopping area with restaurants and coffee shops. Many of the homes are luxury residences on large properties.

The May median price on 19 sales was $1.1 million, up 28% from last year. There were 18 pending sales at a median price of $1 million, up 7%.

Mary Chao 趙 慶 華 covers the Asian community and real estate for NorthJersey.com. To get unlimited access to the latest news out of North Jersey, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: mchao@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: These 5 Bergen County towns remain hot even as the NJ real estate market cools down

Comments / 1

Really?
4d ago

Don’t knowWhere they come up with these prices - Not even close! Median price in Hackensack is around 500k and up also has nothing to offer but concrete buildings no shopping it’s all gone for buildings. Tenafly small town no down town shopping either.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Voice

NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey Globe

How did Frank Pallotta nearly break the Bergen County line, again?

In last week’s Republican primary for New Jersey’s 5th congressional district, Frank Pallotta may not have won Bergen County, but he sure as hell came close. Pallotta, an investment banker and the 2020 nominee for the same seat, managed to hold Bergen Republican Party-endorsed Marine veteran Nick De Gregorio to just a 51%-46% win in the county. Put up against Pallotta’s huge margins coming from Passaic and Sussex Counties, where he had organizational support, Bergen County got drowned out and Pallotta won overall 50-46%.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahwah, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Ridgewood, NJ
Real Estate
City
Paramus, NJ
Fair Lawn, NJ
Government
Paramus, NJ
Government
City
Fair Lawn, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Government
Ridgewood, NJ
Business
Paramus, NJ
Business
Fair Lawn, NJ
Business
City
Tenafly, NJ
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Business
City
Hackensack, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#North Jersey#Nj#The Federal Reserve
94.5 PST

Take A Look Inside New Jersey’s Most Expensive AirBnb

Have you seen pictures of New jersey’s most expensive Airbnb?. Places that are for rent on Airbnb are usually full of amazing deals. You can pretty much rent a place to stay just about anywhere for a reasonable price, but this Monroe Township, NJ home isn’t exactly a cheap getaway. This ginormous mansion is equipt with 6 bedrooms, 16 beds, and 4.5 bathrooms.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
theobserver.com

McDonald: Munley on the mark about illegal apartments, lack of parking spaces

I’d like to echo the concerns expressed in last week’s Observer by Mr. Munley about the parking problems in Kearny. I live in the First Ward. Parking is nothing short of horrendous. While there are a variety of reasons for this, Mr. Munley points to one that I, too, have expressed to our elected officials. On my block alone, I know of at least four illegal apartments, with people living in basements and attics in homes that are not zoned for more than two families.
KEARNY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

How to Spend a Day in Edgewater, NJ

For a view of the New York City skyline that seems as if it was plucked straight from the opening credits of a movie, there are few places better to visit than Edgewater, NJ. But this little strip of land on the east bank of the Hudson River boasts of so many more must-visit stops beyond its ferry terminal. Below, you will find a guide on how to make the most of your time on a day trip to one of Jersey’s most scenic riverside towns, from places to grab food and ways to pass the time. And, of course, as no Edgewater travel guide would be complete without it, the best spots to catch a glimpse of that iconic Manhattan cityscape.
EDGEWATER, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Angry Archie’s is Opening a Storefront in Jersey City

Jersey City has been in the food news a lot this week with multiple new restaurants planning to open their doors. On June 14th, the popular seafood food truck known for its jumbo lump crab cakes, Angry Archie’s, announced that it would be opening a brick and mortar location in Jersey City. The storefront, opening at 565 Palisade Avenue at the space that formerly housed Alma Latina Cafe, is set to open up this fall. Read on for what we know about Angry Archie’s and its brand new Jersey City storefront location.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Ayr Wellness to begin adult-use sales in its three New Jersey dispensaries

Three more dispensaries in New Jersey will be serving adult-use customers beginning Wednesday. With the opening of Ayr Wellness Inc., which currently operates its New Jersey dispensaries under the Garden State banner in Woodbridge, Union and Eatontown, the number of outlets that provide recreational cannabis in New Jersey bring the total number of medical marijuana dispensaries selling recreational cannabis to 16, with two more on the way.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Another 2 N.J. school districts add armed security

Two more New Jersey school districts will place armed security officers in their buildings in response to the Texas school shooting and other mass attacks that have shaken the nation, local officials said. Howell Township in Monmouth County and Middle Township in Cape May County both recently approved plans to...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Recreational Dispensary Will Officially Open This Week In Monmouth County, NJ

I had my first New Jersey dispensary experience the other day. I was out west for a wedding, so during some down time my buddies and I stopped at Zen Leaf in Lawrence Township. I was amazed to see what a legit operation running a dispensary is. There was a huge line with a ton of workers running around helping customers. It was unique to see recreational marijuana sales actually happening in New Jersey. This is the future.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy