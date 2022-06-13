ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana’s Heat Wave, When Will it End?

By Bruce Mikells
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Louisiana residents are baking in another day of excessive heat and that has prompted many of you to ask, "when will it end"? Of course, those who have lived in The Boot for more than a summer or two know it gets hot and stays hot here for most of the...

107jamz.com

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

Severe Storms, Record Heat – Louisiana Could See Both Today

Louisiana residents weary of record heat and humidity could catch a small break from the current heatwave today. However, that break in the higher than average temperatures could come at a cost. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that much of the state could be in line for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Five Fun Louisiana Restaurant Food Challenges To Attempt

If you have a killer appetite or know someone with a black hole for a stomach, taking on these Louisiana food challenges could be fun. Louisiana has a great food culture, and I found a few food challenges that are just a short drive away. One of my favorite YouTubers is Randy Santel. He's a professional eater, which means he makes a living traveling the country and world eating. He's done quite a few challenges in Louisiana, and some of my favorites are below.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Do You Pull a Boat Trailer? LDWF and OMV Announce Changes

If you pull a boat on a trailer the Louisiana Department of Wildlife, the Office of Motor Vehicles and the Louisiana Department of Revenue want to make your life a little easier. In fact, you could say these state agencies are making it easier for you to get that boat off that trailer and into the water faster.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Queen of Louisiana Seafood Crowned in Lafayette

Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Lottery Announces $450,000 Wins in Powerball and Easy 5

The Louisiana Lottery has announced some very big wins in lottery games played last night. That means state purchased tickets have paid big money in the last three drawings. On Monday, there was a $50,000 Powerball winner. On Tuesday the Lottery announced a $10,000 Mega Millions winner. And then, there were last night's drawings.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Mega Millions $10,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Louisiana is on a lottery winning streak as last night, and for the second night in a row, Louisiana's lottery players claimed a major prize from a multi-state lottery game. Last night's drawing was for the Mega Millions game and based on information posted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the state sold a $10,000 winner for last night's drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Sold Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 This Morning

A ticket for last night's Powerball drawing sold in Louisiana is worth $50,000 this morning according to the Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins in Louisiana page. Last night's multi-state lottery drawing featured a top prize of $199.3 million dollars. However, no ticket sold for the drawing matched all the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#National Weather Service#Saharan#The Weather Service#Heat Advisories
107 JAMZ

This $1.50 Hack will Keep Your Patio Mosquito Free

The problem with mosquitoes and humans is that we both want to spend time in the same places. While it's not so bad for the mosquitoes to share the space with the humans, we humans feel the wrath of all of those darn bug bites anytime we have to spend more than a few minutes together with mosquitoes of any kind.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

DOJ Launches Civil Investigation Of LSP For Pattern-Of-Practice

For the first time in more than two decades, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it has opened a civil investigation against the Louisiana State Police. The Civil Rights Division is looking into the statewide policing pattern or practices of using excessive force and its discrimination against minorities. After extensive reviews, evidence, and reports accusing LSP of engaging in 'secret violence'. The DOJ will look at incidents where officers turned off cameras, accusations of LSP deliberately punching, using racial slurs, delivering blows to the head, using beating, and targeting Black men in particular.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Don’t Miss The 25th Annual Coushatta Pow Wow

Back by popular demand is the 2022 Coushatta Pow Wow taking place Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11 at the Coushatta Casino Resort Pavilion (777 Coushatta Drive. Head to Kinder, LA for a weekend of Native American tradition, culture, celebration, and delicious food. Now in its 25th year, the Coushatta Tribe will perform a Pow Wow and treat you to an incredible ceremony featuring dancing and singing! This 2-day family-friendly event also includes tasty Native American dishes, tacos, fried bread, and candies. Come out for a unique shopping experience with the opportunity to see and buy goods at a real-life Trader's Market.
KINDER, LA
107 JAMZ

Ten Products To Help You Stay Cool This Summer

Temperatures here in Southwest Louisiana are reaching record highs, and the bad news is it's only going to get worse. As the August heat creeps up on us with the promise of extreme temperatures, you'll need help cooling off while the kids are playing outside. You might even be brave enough to go outside to tend your plants and garden or do some work in the shop.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
107 JAMZ

Big Brothers Big Sisters SWLA Searching For Foster Grandparents

Who doesn't want a MaMa or Paw Paw? There's nothing like the love a grandparent can give, which is why Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is hoping seniors in the area are willing to volunteer. The idea behind the program is for seniors to help children, especially those in school. Being a part of the Foster Grandparent Program senior volunteers really boost the self-confidence of students by helping to improve reading and math skills.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy