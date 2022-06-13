ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Gaia probe reveals stellar DNA and unexpected ‘starquakes’

By Hannah Devlin Science correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBHH2_0g8u3V2t00
The observations from the European Space Agency’s Gaia probe cover almost two billion stars, and now include details such as chemical compositions and stellar temperatures.

Astronomers have unveiled the most detailed survey of the Milky Way, revealing thousands of “starquakes” and stellar DNA, and helping to identify the most habitable corners of our home galaxy.

The observations from the European Space Agency’s Gaia probe cover almost two billion stars – about 1% of the total number in the galaxy – and are allowing astronomers to reconstruct our home galaxy’s structure and find out how it has evolved over billions of years.

Previous surveys by Gaia, a robotic spacecraft launched in 2013, have pinpointed the motion of the stars in our home galaxy in exquisite detail. By rewinding these movements astronomers can model how our galaxy has morphed over time. The latest observations add details of chemical compositions, stellar temperatures, colours, masses and ages based on spectroscopy, where starlight is split into different wavelengths.

These measurements unexpectedly revealed thousands of starquakes, cataclysmic tsunami-like events on the surface of stars. “Starquakes teach us a lot about stars – notably, their internal workings,” said Conny Aerts of KU Leuven in Belgium, who is a member of the Gaia collaboration. “Gaia is opening a goldmine for asteroseismology of massive stars.”

Dr George Seabroke, senior research associate at Mullard space science laboratory at University College London, said: “If you can see these stars changing in brightness halfway across the Milky Way, if you were anywhere near them, it would be like the sun changing shape in front of your eyes.”

Gaia is fitted with a 1bn pixel camera – the largest ever in space – complete with more than 100 electronic detectors. The latest dataset represents the largest chemical map of the galaxy to date, cataloguing the composition of six million stars, ten times the number measured in previous ground-based catalogues.

What stars are made of can tell us about their birthplace and their journey afterwards, and help unravel the history of the Milky Way. The first primordial stars, formed shortly after the Big Bang, only had light elements – hydrogen and helium – available. These produced the first supernovae that enriched galaxies with metals and elements such as carbon and oxygen, and with successive generations of stars more heavy elements became available. A star’s chemical composition is a bit like its DNA, giving us crucial information about its origin.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Gaia revealed that some stars in our galaxy are made of primordial material, while others like our Sun are made of matter enriched by previous generations of stars. Stars that are closer to the centre and plane of our galaxy are richer in metals than stars at larger distances. Gaia also identified stars that originally came from different galaxies than our own, based on their chemical composition.

“Our galaxy is a beautiful melting pot of stars,” said Alejandra Recio-Blanco of the Observatoire de la Côte d’Azur in France, who is a member of the Gaia collaboration. “This diversity is extremely important, because it tells us the story of our galaxy’s formation.”

Seabroke said that tracing the “metallicity gradient” through the galaxy can help pin down habitable regions of the Milky Way. “If the Sun was born in a region with much higher metallicity, there would be many more supernovae going off, presenting a risk to life on Earth,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
DIY Photography

Hubble photo shows that Milky Way will collide with Andromeda galaxy. Are we doomed?

NASA has released a Hubble image that’s jaw-dropping and frightening at the same time. It shows our Galaxy, the Milky Way, heading towards a collision with its neighboring Andromeda galaxy. Of course, it’s not going to happen any time soon, but the photo will still make you look in awe and admire the almighty power of our universe.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Space Science#European Space Agency#Galaxy#Starquakes#University College London
IFLScience

If This Photo Of Saturn Was Actually Taken By Hubble, We Would All Soon Be Dead

Every now and then, an incredible space picture with a little bit of misinformation attached to it goes viral. Today's turn is a photo that supposedly shows Saturn, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. The only small problem is that if this photo was what the caption says it is, all life on Earth would likely be wiped out before you could say "well isn't that pretty".
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Archeologists Unearth 2100-Year-Old Burial of Woman on a Bronze ‘Mermaid Bed’

Experts have discovered an antiquity interment of a woman lying on a bronze mattress, located at the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani. It was built during first century B.C. The Discovery of 2100-Year-Old Burial. The observation tower was somewhere close to the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani and goes all...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
Country
France
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Science
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

318K+
Followers
78K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy