The time has come to say goodbye to Sadio Mané at Liverpool. By the time you read this, the deal with Bayern Munich could be official, but even if it isn’t for a few more days all the chatter from journalists in England and Germany indicates that it’s a done deal. Some I’s to cross and some T’s need to be dotted, perhaps, but we now know for certain that we’ve seen the last of Mané at Liverpool.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO