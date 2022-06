Daytime Gardeners members work together to plant the new annuals and perennials in the garden. (Photo courtesy of Daytime Gardeners of North Haven) For the past two years, the garden at the intersection of Route 22 and Washington Avenue has been in disarray due to utility work in that area. The construction work has finally been completed so the Daytime Gardeners can repair and renovate the garden. Due to the construction, the size of the space has been reduced and new poles, traffic control box, and sidewalks, etc. were installed.

